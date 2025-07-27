Ryan Day’s Son Breaks Into Ohio Elite While He Awaits Offer From Father’s College Football Program

You don’t have to be an Ohio State fan to know the name Ryan Day. He’s one of the most recognizable figures in college football right now, but lately, it’s not just his work at the Horseshoe that’s got people talking. There’s been some quiet buzz picking up off the college field on Friday nights, a few miles away from the spotlight he usually commands. Because while Ryan Day is coaching the Buckeyes, someone else in the family is quietly building his own football story.

High school football in Ohio doesn’t give out passes. Kids earn their reps, their respect, and their attention the hard way, by showing up week after week and proving they belong. Especially quarterbacks. Around here, if you don’t have the poise, the reads, and the arm to back it up, you get exposed quickly. But what if you do have it? People start paying attention, even if they don’t say it out loud yet. That’s how reputations start, how names get around.

And that’s where RJ Day comes in. At St. Francis DeSales, the junior quarterback has quietly turned into one of the most consistent passers in the state. He’s not out here trying to make headlines. He’s just playing efficient, confident football. As a freshman, he threw for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns. Sophomore year? 1,425 yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 67% completion rate. Now, heading into Year 3, he’s already the school’s all-time leader in passing yards, with time to spare. Forget the last name for a second; those numbers speak for themselves.

He’s got 14 Division I offers at the moment, with schools like Syracuse, Cincinnati, Boston College, Kent State, and Marshall already in the mix. The one offer that hasn’t come yet? Ohio State. And according to what’s being said, RJ’s okay with that. He’s not chasing the obvious path or waiting for his dad to clear one for him. If anything, it seems like he wants to carve out his own lane, one that’s built on what he’s done, not who he’s related to.

That growth shows most in how he carries himself. He’s no longer just trying to fit into the system, and even he also knows that. “From where I was as a freshman to now, I feel like I’ve made big jumps. Every year, you try to focus on different things, and I’m starting to complete that.” Day told Eleven Warriors in June. However, some of the reports are suggesting that RJ doesn’t want to play with his father’s program.

Could Ryan Day’s own son turn down the Buckeyes?

Now that Ryan Day has a national title under his belt, he’ll have the chance to recruit his son in the 2027 class. You’d think it would be an easy pitch, but that might not be the case. RJ has carved out his own identity, and according to insiders like Austin Ward and Jeremy Birmingham, it’s very possible he decides to look elsewhere. With 14 offers already, most from MAC-level schools, RJ has options. And while Ohio State may eventually extend a walk-on or scholarship spot, the bigger question is: does he even want it?

One reason for that hesitation may be the direction he sees his own football future heading. “I am confident RJ does not want to play at Ohio State. He wants to build his own path. He has two years left of high school and has made himself into a pretty good quarterback over the last couple of years.” Birmingham said on The Austin & Birm Show.

Whether RJ ends up playing at a place like Boston College, builds something at a mid-major, or still somehow ends up at Ohio State, one thing is clear: he’s not just riding the Day name. He’s doing the work and staying true to what he wants from the game. And in a world where legacy often overshadows development, that’s something to respect. The story’s still unfolding, but whatever path RJ chooses, it’s going to be his, fully and unapologetically.