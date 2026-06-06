Deion Sanders’ Daughter Publicly Rejects Nike After He Dismissed Her With A Prank

“My Babygirl Got her Degree! Wow! I’m proud of all my children, but @shelomisanders is my FAVORITE one,” Deion Sanders wrote after Shelomi Sanders graduated from Alabama A&M last month. But, Shelomi is not convinced she is the favorite; she still feels overlooked compared to her brother. And just recently she decided to get back at her dad for feeling that way by targeting one of his biggest sponsors!

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“Bouta make a petition to take me on a shopping spree anywhere BUT Nike to make up for it at this point,” Shelomi Sanders posted on her Instagram story, sharing a video of her conversation with Deion Sanders that he had also posted.

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To put things in perspective, Sanders is a brand ambassador for Nike, and he has his own Air Diamond Turf shoe line. So, his own daughter asking for anything but that sure shows her anger! But the question is, where does this anger stem from?

Well, it all started during her birthday week when Shelomi Sanders went to New York with her father, Deion Sanders, for a VR launch event. Although the trip sounded exciting, Shelomi said she did not enjoy it as much as people might expect. She remembered visiting a Zara store and felt that she was not allowed to buy the things she wanted.

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“It was my birthday trip, and you got mad at me because I didn’t want to take one picture showing my teeth,” Shelomi told her father on FaceTime. “And you’re like, ‘Alright.’ And for the rest of the trip, our shopping was just Shedeur shopping.”

After listening to Shelomi Sanders’ rant, Deion Sanders completely denied remembering the incident.

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“First of all, I don’t remember that. And I don’t think it happened that way,” Sanders said.

After seeing her father’s denial, Shelomi was forced to show the proof. She told her father:

“I have the photos. Look what I just sent you. Just because you got me with a VR thing on. Here we go.”

Later, she sent him pictures from the New York trip, including photos of him using a VR headset. Once Shelomi showed the photos, the argument was basically over. The pictures proved that the trip had happened, and Deion Sanders could no longer deny it. After winning the argument, Shelomi jokingly tried to take advantage of the moment by asking her father for some extra shopping money.

However, Deion Sanders didn’t want to deal with the request and, in a prank-like moment, pretended that the phone connection had cut out before abruptly ending the call.

The entire exchange was lighthearted and funny, and it showed the close and playful relationship that Deion and Shelomi share.

Shelomi Sanders’ graduation turns into a full family moment

Sure, the Sanders family rankings might always be a running joke, but this one didn’t really need any debate. After graduating from Alabama A&M University with a degree in sports management, Shelomi Sanders found herself right at the center of a full family celebration.

​Deion Sanders made the trip to Normal, Alabama, to watch her walk the stage. Even Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur Sanders were there, making it a proper family gathering. And the timing made it even more special since Shedeur had just graduated from Colorado days earlier. Back-to-back milestone week for the family.

​Not just her family, Shelomi also got the attention from fans and even NFL legends like Terrell Owens and Randy Moss. Her brother Shedeur summed it up best, saying her graduation “brought the family together.”

​Shelomi even shared a clip of her parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, together at the ceremony and joked about it herself: “Look at how close I got them.”

​Now she is moving to her next chapter, working towards a master’s degree while continuing her basketball career at Colorado State University Pueblo. However, for now, it will be interesting to see if Shelomi Sanders is successful in getting the shopping spree she’s been asking for so long or not.