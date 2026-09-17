“Frustrating”: Lane Kiffin’s Daughter Breaks Silence After Ole Miss Fans Take ‘Vulgar’ Approach to Attack LSU HC

Ole Miss fans feel betrayed by Kiffin’s move to LSU, and with his first return to Oxford approaching, some trolls are trying to hurt the LSU coach by going after the person closest to the situation, who is still right there on the Ole Miss campus: his daughter.

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Now, Landry is firing back after Ole Miss trolls dragged her into their feud with her father.

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“I opened my phone this morning to pictures of banners on houses around Oxford posted on different accounts saying really inappropriate things about me and with somebody that I genuinely have never met in my life, which makes it even more frustrating, to say the least,” Landry, 21, said in a TikTok post.

Landry, a fifth-year student at Ole Miss, addressed banners linking her to former Ole Miss RB Ulysses Bentley IV. According to her social media post, the banners were hung on houses around Oxford ahead of Kiffin’s return on September 20. Bentley spent time with the Indianapolis Colts but was released from their practice squad on September 1.

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Public displays of aggression or celebrations are not new to Landry. Growing up in her father’s shadow, one of the most polarizing figures in college football, has prepared her to face the highs and lows, even when she had nothing to do with the outcome. This instance, however, was different.

“I normally don’t respond to any hateful posts around game days, but this one actually hurts. I’m still a student at Ole Miss. I’ve loved my time here, and I love Ole Miss, so that’s what kind of makes this all even more upsetting,” Landry said.

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“I think that turning a girl into the punchline of a se**** joke because you’re upset at somebody she’s related to should not be okay,” she further added. “I understand emotions are high this week and people are upset, but I’m my own person.”

The bad blood between Kiffin and Ole Miss stems from his abrupt and unexpected exit from the program in 2025. He left the Rebels just ahead of their first-ever college football playoff appearance to accept an offer from LSU. Kiffin accepted a $91 million, seven-year contract at LSU.

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The former head coach then made headlines for allegations of poaching staff members and urging players to enter the transfer portal. Then there was uproar from Ole Miss Rebels when Kiffin claimed they wanted him to coach them into the finals.

They firmly denied this proposition and, under new head coach Pete Golding, ended the season with a 13-2 overall record. The Tigers’ SEC opener this weekend is arguably the most hostile game environment in the Tigers’ and college football’s history.

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Apart from Kiffin’s daughter, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has urged Ole Miss fans to show Kiffin grace and southern hospitality.

“I’m thinking about having to send him in on an F-16 and maybe the team on a C-130,” Landry told ESPN. “Security is going to be really tight. We might need the National Guard out there to protect our team…But I’m hoping that we can go there and play in complete Southern hospitality and have a great, great game.”

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Golding had long warned Kiffin to brace himself for the D-Day. College football fans everywhere are counting down the days to the showdown.