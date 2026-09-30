“Give Blood”: Minnesota HC P. J. Fleck Clears Stance on Wiping Player’s Blood on His Face

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck addressed the viral sideline moment where he was captured wiping blood from one of his players’ faces onto his own during a game. The bizarre scene quickly blew up across social media, leaving fans and commentators wondering what on earth prompted the intense, heat-of-the-moment gesture during the broadcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During an interview, Fleck leaned into his signature high-energy, motivational style to explain the bizarre incident. He framed the bizarre interaction as an instinctive reaction born out of pure adrenaline, while also managing to spin the awkward spotlight into an unexpected public service announcement for a local cause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was caught in the moment, man. I mean, you don’t know you’re on TV, you don’t know the camera’s around you. It’s just one of your best players and your hardest workers and somebody who exemplifies what it means to be a Minnesota Golden Gopher,” Fleck told On3. “[He] just made a game-saving play; he’s got blood on his face. I don’t know why I decided to touch his face and touch my face because the theme of the week was being frontiersmen: be the Daniel Boones, Davy Crocketts and Lewis and Clarks.”

“Head out west and be explorers. Davy Crockett killed 105 bears. I’m sure he got a little blood on his face. It reminds our fans we are in 11th place in the Big Ten blood drive. We are at a blood shortage in America. Give blood, everybody,” Fleck added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has watched Fleck on the sidelines knows he is pure, unfiltered energy. He routinely sprints down the field between quarters, jumps into player chest-bumps, and preaches his high-octane “Row the Boat” philosophy with absolute obsession. Wiping actual blood across his cheeks was definitely a shocking escalation, but for a coach who treats every game like a battle for survival, taking intensity to the extreme is just another day at the office.

Meanwhile, that urgent push was not just empty talk. The ‘We Give Blood’ drive, a joint effort between the Big Ten and Abbott, ran through December 4 to tackle national shortages. Local reports noted that over 1,500 Gophers supporters logged donations online on Minnesota’s behalf. But with border rival Wisconsin sitting near the top of the standings with nearly 9,000 donations, Fleck knew his school needed a major boost off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

He turned attention to a social cause and brought a competitive edge to the race. But fans are not ready to move on from Fleck’s victory highlight just yet, and rightfully so. After he gave his linebacker a tight hug and painted himself red, he left viewers in shock.

“Oh, my God!” FOX broadcaster Jack Kizer said. “The definition of blood, sweat, and tears. It’s 1:30 in the morning in Minnesota, and P. J. Fleck has gone insane.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baranowski, who has spent his entire career with the Gophers, gave this game his all. He amassed seven tackles, one sack, and caught an interception. When Anthony Smith hit Washington QB Demond Williams Jr., the deflection went to Baranowski, who intercepted it.

In the play that followed, the Gophers’ QB, Drake Lindsey, looked to find Quayd Hendryx in the end zone’s corner for a 15-yard score, which gave Minnesota a 7-0 lead. Fleck went on to hug other players and his staffers before yelling praises at Minnesota’s fans, who equally matched his fervor.

ADVERTISEMENT

After he wiped off a speck of remaining blood with his sleeve, he made a statement. “Blood brother,” Fleck said, having led the team for nearly a decade now. “Back in the day, I’m sure that’s what they did. The frontiersman out West. Little blood on there, I guess.”

If a tight match showed this side of Fleck, one can imagine what a blowout victory this weekend can do to him and the donation drive.