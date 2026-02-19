‘Dodged a Bullet’: Oregon Alum Clarifies Stance on Scott Frost After Ex-Nebraska AD Details $40M Disaster

September 03, 2022 – Lincoln, NE. U.S. Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. .Nebraska won 38-17.Attendance: 86,590.383rd consecutive sellout.Michael Spomer/Cal Media Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Talk about revisiting old skeletons! This time, it’s Nebraska’s past that’s made its way to the spotlight, all thanks to a new memoir, Crab Creek Chronicles, from former athletic director Bill Moos. In the book, Moos admitted Scott Frost was not his first choice. He wanted Chip Kelly before school leadership pushed in another direction. And Oregon alum George Wrighster III is weighing in rather strongly with his opinion.

“Oregon Ducks dodged a bullet with Scott Frost,” Wrighster shared a video on X with a strong caption. “It was a $40 million disaster at Nebraska. I knew Frost wasn’t about that life when he was at Oregon and essentially said you couldn’t get top recruits to Eugene. He should have said I CAN’T!”

Frost’s numbers at Nebraska back up Wrighster’s claim. The former Huskers quarterback went 16-31 over four-plus seasons and never led the program to a bowl game. Nebraska fired him early in the 2022 season despite restructuring his deal to lower his buyout. His original contract extension was valued at nearly $40 million, making it one of the most expensive coaching failures in modern college football.

In the video, Wrighster then went on to explain who Moos is and why this story matters to multiple fan bases. “Bill Moose is this guy in this picture. He is the athletic director,” Wrighster said. “He was at Nebraska when they hired Scott Frost. And when I was at Oregon, he was my athletic director. So this is who Bill Moose is. So, Oregon fans, this is going to apply to you.”

Wrighster then turned the conversation back to Frost’s time at Oregon. He argued that the warning signs were visible even then. According to Wrighster, Frost never showed the mindset of someone ready to build something big. He questioned Frost’s belief, vision, and willingness to embrace the hard work required to compete at the highest level.

USA Today via Reuters NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big Ten Media Days, Jul 26, 2022 Indianapolis, IN, USA Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports, 26.07.2022 09:28:13, 18747424, Scott Frost, Lucas Oil Stadium, NCAA Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxGoddinx 18747424

The hype did not match the results. For Oregon fans, the failed experiment in Lincoln now feels like confirmation that sometimes, the hire you avoid is the biggest win.

George Wrighster III floats a Big 12 return scenario while defending Oregon’s recruiting power

As George Wrighster III continued his reaction, he shifted from coaching decisions to something even bigger: conference realignment. The former Oregon tight end, who played six years for the Ducks and was selected 104th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, shared why certain comments about Oregon never sat well with him. “I will be honest, him saying that about Oregon, it did rub me the wrong way,” Wrighster said.

He explained that, as someone who played at Oregon and understood how strong the brand had become, he believed recruiting elite talent was possible. In his view, it came down to belief and effort. “If you had vision and relentless effort in recruiting, then yes, you could do it,” he added.

Wrighster also pointed to a surprising detail from former Nebraska AD Bill Moos’ memoir. Moos revealed he quietly explored Nebraska leaving the Big Ten Conference and returning to the Big 12 Conference. He even held under-the-radar talks with then-commissioner Bob Bowlsby, with help from Jerry Jones.

After mutual interest was secured, Moos ran the idea by former president Ted Carter, who was not against it. Wrighster then imagined an alternate reality where Nebraska and even Colorado returned to the Big 12, possibly changing the balance of power in college football.

Looking back, Wrighster believes both recruiting belief and conference fit shape a program’s future. In his view, Nebraska may have felt more natural in the Big 12. For him, mindset and vision matter just as much as money or conference prestige in college football.