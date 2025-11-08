What Is Jacob Rodriguez’s NIL Deals in 2025 – Salary With the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Career Earnings

Jacob Rodriguez‘s story from a walk-on QB to a star linebacker is the stuff of dreams. Rodriguez has established himself as the heart of Texas Tech’s defense and a main catalyst behind their amazing season. The defensive captain of the Texas Red Raiders is one of the 12 Butkus Award semifinalists. But his journey has been full of challenges as he fancied himself to be a QB more than a defensive anchor. His refusal to accept limitations forced upon him has defined his career so far.

After arriving in Virginia as a 3-star QB recruit, he played in a variety of positions in his freshman year. But he decided to make a move to Texas after significant coaching changes in Virginia. It was a decision that brought on a load of hardships for him, as he didn’t have a scholarship to support himself. Although he didn’t let off, stayed resilient, and is finally reaping the fruits of his hardships. Rodriguez is having a dream season with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are (8-1 overall and 5-1 conference). He has recorded an impressive 74 tackles, 1 sack, 7 forced fumbles, and 1 interception as a linebacker. He’s also earned a nomination for the Heisman Trophy. Now, that’s a rare twist for both Texas Tech and Rodriguez himself. Traditionally viewed as a quarterback’s award, seeing a linebacker climb into the top three of Heisman contenders is nothing short of remarkable..

Jacob Rodriguez’s contract

He doesn’t have one in the traditional sense of contracts, but this will be the last year he plays for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. As a senior in college, he is about to complete his eligibility to play at the college level. But all this looked like a distant dream when he arrived in Lubbock. Without a scholarship and a set place in the lineup. He had to sleep on the floor of his brother’s apartment and take out loans to pay bills and buy books.

All this trouble so that he is able to play for his favourite team. It took time, but Joey Maguire identified Jacob’s true powers and gave him a scholarship after a semester of hardships. And that has altered his life in the best possible way. “Me and my family have been welcomed with open arms and I love Lubbock and everything that has to do with it,” he said, reflecting on his time with Texas Tech. This then translated into some really amazing performances that helped him bag some lucrative NIL deals.

Jacob Rodriguez’s NIL Deal Net Worth

When he first arrived, college sports were just stepping into the new era of NIL was still finding its footing. Watching that transformation unfold up close, Rodriguez admits, has been nothing short of surreal. “It’s been a wild ride to see it evolve into what it is today,” he said. “I think it’s great and it’s changed people’s lives. I mean, it’s changed my family’s life for sure.”

He enjoys this life due to these deals, and he’s thankful for it daily. His wife is in the Air Force and is stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. Even though the exact numbers regarding his NIL deal’s worth aren’t available in the public domain. But considering all the oil money Texans have after Alum Cody Campbell came on board, it must be in the six figures at least. Plus, the deals he has from local NIL collectives make it a good sum.

Jacob Rodriguez’s NIL Sponsors

The Matador Club remains Jacob Rodriguez’s primary and most significant NIL sponsor, serving as the pillar of his financial security and well-being. It was founded by Cody Campbell himself in the year 2022 and provides athletes with all sorts of financial help in exchange for some community service. The South Plains Food Bank serves as Rodriguez’s secondary sponsorship platform. He signed with them in May 2024, and it shows his deep roots in Lubbock and food for all initiatives. Meanwhile, as the 2026 NFL draft approaches, Jacob Rodriguez serves as a live example of NIL deals changing lives. He stands a proof of the effect these deals have on the lives of players such as him in enabling them to play without worry and make a name for themselves along with their teams.