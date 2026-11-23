UCLA’s dream season is suddenly on the verge of unraveling. Despite sitting at 10–1 (7–1 Big Ten) after entering Saturday ranked No. 4, the Bruins’ brutal loss to Michigan exposed an even bigger crisis. Their quarterback room is falling apart, and another setback could send their College Football Playoff hopes crashing down.

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Following Saturday’s heartbreaking 18–16 triple-overtime loss at the Big House, where starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off with a leg injury, college football analyst George Wrighster III warned that UCLA’s quarterback crisis could have devastating consequences. If the Bruins lose to No. 15 USC next Saturday and both Oregon and Indiana win their respective games, UCLA would miss the Big Ten Championship Game, potentially putting its playoff hopes in serious jeopardy despite its impressive 10–1 record.

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Speaking on The Unafraid Show, Wrighster laid out a worst-case scenario that sounds painfully familiar to Florida State fans from the 2023 season. With UCLA potentially forced to turn to inexperienced third-stringer Madden Iamaleava if Dieffenbach cannot get cleared in time, Wrighster believes a home loss to the Trojans could spell disaster for the Bruins’ playoff hopes.

“If UCLA loses to USC, because quarterback issues can definitely do that all by itself,” Wrighster said. “They’re going to give UCLA the Florida State treatment from 2023 when they got left out of the CFP. Because if they lose to USC and Oregon doesn’t lose to Washington, UCLA has no shot of getting to the Big 10 Championship, and if they don’t get to the Big 10 Championship, I don’t think that they are going to. Unless they look good versus USC, it is going to be over. It is gonna be over.”

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Back in 2023, an undefeated 13–0 Florida State team won the ACC Championship and still became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion in history to be left out of the College Football Playoff after star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a gruesome, season-ending broken leg in November against North Alabama.

Although Florida State’s defense helped backup Tate Rodemaker and third-stringer Brock Glenn secure wins over rival Florida and No. 14 Louisville, the selection committee ultimately decided FSU wasn’t among the four best teams without its starting quarterback. The controversial decision showed how a major injury could influence the committee’s evaluation of a championship contender.

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And things only got uglier afterward. A depleted Florida State team was demolished by the Georgia Bulldogs, 63–3, in the 2023 Capital One Orange Bowl, although the lopsided result came after several Seminoles players opted out or were unavailable.

UCLA’s quarterback room has turned into an eerily similar nightmare under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

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The Bruins already lost original starter and Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava to a season-ending knee injury back in October against Oregon, forcing backup Ty Dieffenbach into the lineup.

Dieffenbach kept UCLA’s undefeated run alive with five straight wins, throwing for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns this season before suffering a frightening lower-body injury on the very first play of overtime in Ann Arbor.

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That sudden injury forced Nico’s younger brother, sophomore Madden Iamaleava, straight into the fire with extremely limited college passing experience.

In overtime against Michigan’s ninth-ranked defense, Madden struggled under pressure, getting stopped after a one-yard scramble on a crucial third down in the second overtime and throwing incomplete on a game-deciding two-point conversion attempt in the third overtime as the 6–5 Wolverines pulled off the upset.

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While initial X-rays on Dieffenbach’s leg reportedly came back negative on Sunday, his official status for Saturday’s rivalry clash against USC remains uncertain, with further medical evaluation needed to determine the severity of his injury.

With a relatively light non-conference schedule and only one victory over an AP-ranked opponent at the time of the game, the Bruins have little room for another mistake. Beat USC at the Rose Bowl to lock up a Big Ten title game berth, or risk falling to 10–2 and leaving their playoff fate in the selection committee’s hands, with the possibility of another Florida State-style controversy hanging over their season.