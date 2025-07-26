2026 OT Bear Fretwell Makes Major Alabama Admission After Ditching Brent Key & Georgia Tech

16. That’s the number of offers Offensive Tackle Bear Fretwell has received. These include offers from Alabama, Northwestern, Florida State, and others. Not to forget Georgia Tech, which has been very keen to onboard its in-state players. The On3 elite verified recruit is a product of Southwest Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Georgia, holding the No. 51st rank as an OT in the Class of 2026 and No. 80 in Georgia.

And in lieu of all the offers, Fretwell had decided on his program and entered the in-state program at Georgia Tech. All had been merry for the Yellow Jackets till the fifth of July. That’s when a major SEC program offered Fretwell. And after mulling it over for about 20 days, the three-star recruit made a major Alabama decision, sending a shocker to Brent Key’s Georgia Tech.

Turned out, “Roll Tide” it was. Kalen DeBoer was successful in flipping him to Tuscaloosa. “The environment over there is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Fretwell told Hayes Fawcett.. “Everyone there has the same goal of reaching the highest level of football.” And to be honest, could you blame him? Alabama. The Alabama, which boasts six championships to its name. Although after the G.O.A.T., Nick Saban‘s retirement, DeBoer took the steering wheel, wrapping up with a nice-ish 9-4.

But the Crimson Tide was spoiled with victories for so long that DeBoers’ first season actually turned out to be the worst season in Bama’s history since 2007. But nevertheless. Fretwell continued by saying, “You’re a rounded by people who want to better themselves. They care a lot about their players. And it’s very intentional… It feels more like home over there. I love how caring everyone is and the developmental aspect of Bama is second to none.”

And with that, here goes Brent Key’s Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are left with just offensive linemen- Courtlin and Courtney Heard, totaling 20 commitments in the 2026 roster. Nevertheless, it’s a shock for the program. Just this week, Brent Key had stressed the Yellow Jackets’ recruiting playbook.

“Yeah, that’s something we set out in the very beginning is to recruit the best players for Georgia Tech. All that starts in Atlanta, and then in the state of Georgia, and then it works out to Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and through Louisiana, and maybe every now and then we’ll find somebody from a little small town in East Texas, Longview.” But, but, but, in the recruiting circuit, nothing is permanent until the recruit officially signs with the program.

What does Bear Fretwell bring to Bama?

Bear Fretwell has become the 21st commit for Kalen DeBoer’s 2026 class, joining five-star commits, including LB Xavier Griffin, WR Cederian Morgan, and CB Jorden Edmonds, among others. With his latest addition, the Crimson Tide has notched up to No.3 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, with Georgia and USC topping the charts. But don’t be mistaken. Bear is not the only recruit flipped by Kalen DeBoer & Co. The list also includes DB Rihyael Kelley, RB Javari Barnett, and QB Jett Thomalla.

Not to forget that he is the first true tackle in the 2026 class – another weapon for Ryan Grubb, who himself looks forward to his first season at Alabama. Grubb comes armed with a plethora of knowledge from the NFL landscape, and as DeBoer put it, “He is one of the best offensive minds in the country, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to our organization moving forward.”

Also, keeping in mind that presently, Bama does not have much depth behind Kadyn Proctor and Wilkin Formby. Last season, DeBoer also onboarded Jackson Lloyd and Micah DeBose – two true tackles for its 2025 Class as well. So, Fretwell fits in well at the O-lie. Now, the DeBoer is focusing on landing Edge Anthony “Tank” Jones, after having landed QB Tayden Kaawa.