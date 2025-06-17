4-Star QB Makes Public Pledge to Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Amid B1G Powerhouses’ Pursuit

It’s June, so naturally, the battle for the 2026 class recruitment is heating up. But before that dust even settles, another recruiting war is already brewing for the 2027 class. The blue bloods have already started making some moves, and among them, Notre Dame is positioning itself early, eager to future-proof itself with top talent. And what better way to future-proof than going for one of the best quarterbacks from the 2027 class?

The quarterback in question is 4-star prospect and 12th-ranked QB in ‘27 class, Keegan Croucher. Standing at 6’4 and weighing 200 pounds, the Connecticut native brings a cannon of an arm, honed by his 90 mph baseball pitches. Thanks to his multi-sport personality (he’s also a serial hooper), Keegan has had a busy schedule this summer. He just visited Penn State and Notre Dame, and will be on his way to throw for the Hurricanes this week, as per 247Sports. But Keegan had some interesting stuff to say about Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish.

After concluding his second visit to South Bend, Keegan told IrishSportsDaily about his camp. He said, “I threw really well at camp, spending time with Coach Guidugli and Coach Denbrock was really cool. I did well. The whole day was really good.” And, of course, he was showered with positive feedback. He said, “Coach Denbrock thought I was very impressive. That was my first time throwing in front of him, so that was cool.” Marcus Freeman also had some words of encouragement for the 200-pounder. “Coach Freeman was there watching me throw. He loved what he saw,” he continued.

A plethora of teams have already extended Keegan an offer, and others will soon be chiming in. But Keegan has found a special liking for the Fighting Irish. He said, “Obviously, Notre Dame is known for its tradition and the culture. I think one thing with Notre Dame that’s huge is their culture, and I think culture wins championships.” Notre Dame hasn’t made any offer in the 2027 class yet, but if they do consider Keegan, they’ve already made the final list. “If they do offer me, it’d definitely be in my top schools. I’m not sure yet, but sooner or later I’ll start to narrow down some schools, and if Notre Dame does, I think they’ll be making that list.”, said Croucher.

Keegan has made his intentions loud and clear. If he gets an offer from the Fighting Irish, he’d seriously consider coming to South Bend. Moreover, Marcus Freeman isn’t someone who lets good opportunities pass. If he likes what he sees, he’d be quick to cash in the blank check that Keegan has offered the Fighting Irish. But if he doesn’t, Keegan’s bucket of offers is filled up to the brim.

B1G teams in the national recruiting battle.

Keegan has been stacking offers like a deck of cards. He has already received close to 15 offers. “The offer is very special,” Croucher said after receiving an offer from the Oregon Ducks. He also got an offer from Virginia Tech. He took to his X to post, “Blessed to receive an offer from @HokiesFB, thank you @Coachcrist1.” So, while Notre Dame is still in the game and one of the favourites, Keegan Croucher has been getting his fair share of attention.

But one of the biggest moves in Keegan’s recruitment came from Penn State. The Nittany Lions didn’t waste time following his visit to State College; they offered him on the spot. With head coach James Franklin personally connecting with him during the visit, the Nittany Lions made it clear they’re serious about shaping their future around him. The Wolverines have also extended an offer to the Connecticut native. Croucher has already attended camps and unofficial visits in Ann Arbor, and his camp performances have aligned well with Michigan’s evolving offensive identity.

For a prospect like Keegan Croucher, who values culture and coaching continuity, Penn State and Michigan check a lot of boxes. While Notre Dame made a strong impression, these two Big Ten powerhouses are making sure their voices are just as loud in what’s becoming one of the more intriguing QB recruitments in the 2027 cycle.