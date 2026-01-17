49ers QB Lends Fernando Mendoza Some Extra Motivation Before National Championship

Fernando Mendoza has led Indiana to an undefeated season and a chance to cap off one of college football’s most remarkable Cinderella stories. As the anticipation builds in Bloomington, former Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the man who started this historic run just one season ago, decided to send Fernando Mendoza a message of encouragement from his new home with the San Francisco 49ers.​

Rourke recorded a video message that made the rounds on social media this week. “What’s up, Fernando? Kurtis Rourke here,” he said in the clip. “Just wanted to reach out on an amazing season so far for you and the team. It’s been awesome to watch you guys, week in, week out. Just wanted to wish you guys good luck for the national championship coming up, and go Hoosiers!”

Rourke’s 2024 season with Indiana was the foundation for everything happening now. He threw for 3,042 yards and 29 touchdowns while leading the Hoosiers to a 10-1 regular season record and their first-ever College Football Playoff. The Canadian quarterback finished ninth in Heisman voting and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while playing most of the season on a torn ACL that he’d actually re-injured during the year.

His toughness and leadership gave Indiana credibility it had never possessed, proving that Curt Cignetti’s program was sustainable and not a flashbang. When the 49ers drafted him in 2025, Rourke left Bloomington knowing he’d changed the trajectory of Indiana football forever.​

Speaking on 1075 The Fan this week from the San Francisco 49ers facility, Rourke drew parallels between Cignetti’s coaching and what he’s experiencing in the NFL. “Coach Cignetti always came into each week with something new and nuanced about the opponent,” Rourke explained. “It’s the same in the NFL, coaches focus on the little things that can make a big difference.”

The former Hoosier praised the players carrying the torch, particularly Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. He called Mendoza “one of the most accurate players” he’s ever seen. About Sarratt, Rourke was effusive. He said, “Elijah catches everything. It’s a combination of trust, timing, and his incredible ability to make plays. You just throw it in his area, and he’ll come down with it.”

As Indiana prepares to face Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Rourke expressed his excitement for the Hoosier Nation. “Your support means everything to the players,” he said. “We’ve got one more game to bring it home.” From rehab in San Francisco, Rourke will be watching and rooting for the program that gave him a chance to shine on college football’s biggest stage.​

The NFL is already taking notice

Rourke isn’t the only one sending messages of respect Mendoza’s way ahead of Monday’s championship game. Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive leader, recently shared his thoughts on the Let’s Go podcast with Jim Gray.

“I don’t know him at all, so I can’t speculate on that, but I will say his interviews, unbelievable,” Crosby said when asked about the quarterback projected to be the first pick in the 2026 draft. “When I’ve seen the first one, they beat Ohio State in the Big Ten championship. I’m not gonna lie, I was not expecting that at all, but that was one of the funniest things I have ever seen. It was so genuine and hilarious at the same time, but you could just tell he’s a winner.”

Crosby went even further in his praise, focusing on what makes Mendoza’s story so compelling beyond just the stats and the Heisman Trophy. “He’s gonna have an incredible career in the NFL,” the Raiders star added. “Yeah, he’s a hell of a player, man. His story is unique. He wasn’t the biggest recruit or anything like that, but he’s built himself into a winner and is about to be a national champion. It’s incredible.”

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. And with their quarterback situation needing an overhaul, Mendoza has become the obvious choice. Everyone seems to recognize there’s something different about Mendoza, who’s four days away from potentially cementing his legacy as Indiana’s greatest player ever.​