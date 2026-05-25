“A Bit Scary”: Pat McAfee Breaks Silence After Newborn Son Was Moved to Intensive Care

The McAfee family welcomed their second baby, Midas Robert, into the world on May 22, 2026. While the family is overflowing with joy, the journey to this moment was far from easy. Just like his older sister, Midas was too eager to meet his family and was born before his due date.

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“Since he came into the world at 36 Weeks (40 is full term), he had to develop his lungs more, get fluid out of him, & adjust to life outside of Sam’s stomach. So, he was sent to the NICU to help transition from womb to world. We had a sneaky suspicion that he was a dawg & a fighter, it is a bit scary to see your baby hooked up to so many serious things. He ended up staying roughly 36 hours in the NICU before being released back to our room,” Pat McAfee said in an Instagram post while announcing the birth of their second child.

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Pat McAfee’s wife, Samantha, truly earned the title of a warrior after enduring the emotional and physical challenges of conceiving and giving birth to her second child. Her pregnancy came after a difficult in vitro fertilization process, a struggle she openly reflected on while announcing the news in December, making this new chapter even more meaningful for the growing McAfee family. Pat reflected on the resilience of his wife and appreciated her struggles while she recovered from the operation.

“Watching Samantha battle thru her recovery has been nothing short of inspiring, WE APPRECIATE YOU @mrsmcafeeshow, I will be sure that our kids will know how much you went thru for them,” Pat McAfee said in his post.

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After a few long nights at the hospital, the youngest member of the McAfee family is now in good health, waiting for his parents to take him home. “He’s been sleeping & feeding & burping & pooping & peeing ever since. We’re looking to get home to our 3-year-old baby girl today or tomorrow. We can’t wait for her to meet her brother,” Pat said.

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Samantha McAfee’s first pregnancy

Before welcoming their firstborn daughter, the new mom went through many traumatic experiences. Samantha, who tied the knot with the WWE commentator in August 2020, said that their good news came “after about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on that pee stick.”

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Alongside the sweet memories of their daughter, who turned 3 this year, Samantha also opened up about a pregnancy concern that had surfaced just before Mackenzie’s arrival. Their little one made her big entrance two weeks before her due date.

“It was 2 years ago today when I woke up Patrick in the most nonchalant way. Whispering, ‘I think my water just broke. Our sweet angel baby made her debut 2 weeks early,” Samantha wrote in the caption, recalling the early arrival of their daughter.

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Samantha, even after going through the worst nightmares a woman can imagine, still spreads hope through her story. “To every woman and couple still in the thick of this journey: you are not alone,” Mrs. McAfee added. “I hope our news doesn’t cause you pain but offers a spark of hope. Hope that your story isn’t over. Hope that the impossible can become possible.”