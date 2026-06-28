“A Lot of Drama”: Eli Manning Breaks Silence on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Exit With Clear LSU Message

Ole Miss’s former head coach, Lane Kiffin, has become the villain #1 in Oxford ever since his abrupt departure to LSU. It’s one thing to leave a team before its playoff run. Kiffin did it for a conference rival. As he charts his LSU story, Ole Miss fans are waiting for September 19, when the Rebels will host the Tigers at Oxford. It’s not just the fans who are looking forward to that game. Even Ole Miss legend Eli Manning is keeping an eye out for that encounter and has reflected on Kiffin’s time at the program.

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“It was a great season last year for Ole Miss,” Manning said during a media appearance at the Manning Passing Academy. “And then a lot of drama through the playoffs with the coaches and Kiffin leaving. So I think you know we’re excited about the program and thankful for Lane and what he did for growing Ole Miss and building that program to where it is today, and we’ve got to continue that.”

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“Obviously, you know Ole Miss fans will have that game marked when LSU comes to town. We’ll be watching it,” Manning added.

Ole Miss had reached the expanded College Football Playoff for the first time in school history last year. At the same time, LSU was searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Brian Kelly. Rumors linking Kiffin to Baton Rouge became reality just days after Ole Miss beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

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Kiffin accepted LSU’s offer and left before coaching a single playoff game. The breakup quickly turned ugly. Kiffin wanted to stay and coach Ole Miss through the playoff run. Athletic director Keith Carter refused. The school instead handed the program to defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Fans gathered at Oxford Airport to see Kiffin depart, and many expressed their anger. Ole Miss players publicly challenged parts of Kiffin’s farewell statement.

The tension for Kiffin’s return to Oxford goes beyond fan emotion. The former Ole Miss head coach took several key staff members with him to LSU, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Many Ole Miss supporters still believe LSU raided a playoff team in the middle of its biggest season in decades. Moreover, Kiffin’s recent comments about Ole Miss’s past negatively impacted recruiting didn’t help calm the waters. The LSU head coach later apologized and clarified his comments, but that didn’t help at all.

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Eli Manning eased on Kiffin only because of the legacy he built

Manning occupies a unique position in the story. Few names carry more weight in Oxford. During the 2003 season, he led Ole Miss to 10 wins and an SEC West title while finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

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For years, that team represented the modern standard for Ole Miss football. Kiffin’s teams eventually passed that mark with multiple top-11 finishes and the program’s first playoff appearance. That’s probably why Manning eased on Kiffin, despite fans still trash-talking him on social media.

As for LSU, Kiffin has rebuilt the Baton Rouge program to be a strong national title contender. He has brought in big-money QB Sam Leavitt as his signal caller. In total, he added 43 portal players, including standout names like Jordan Seaton, Princewill Umanmielen, and Jordan Ross.