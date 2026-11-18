Madi Freeze had watched what the job was doing to her father during his final months at Auburn. So when the school fired Hugh Freeze in November 2025, she actually felt some relief.

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She wanted him away from the pressure of coaching and able to focus on his health. Now, almost a year after his departure, Freeze has spoken about the toll his time at Auburn took on him.

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In a conversation with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway on November 16, Freeze admitted that the stress of his final three seasons on the Plains had affected his health in ways he had not fully understood.

“It has been good. It’s been good for my health,” Hugh Freeze said. “I had no idea how beat down stress does to your body and what it does. And those three years at Auburn, they weighed on me.”

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Now Freeze has been able to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, reconnect with old friends, and take trips that he had repeatedly put off because of football.

Freeze’s family had spoken publicly about his condition shortly after Auburn dismissed him. In November 2025, his daughter Madi said she had watched his health deteriorate during the months leading up to his departure.

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“In some twisted way, there’s a relief factor for me personally,” Madi said in a video on TikTok. “My dad finally gets to have the surgeries that he needs, and those are scheduled. He’s going to get healthy.”

That concern came after Freeze disclosed an early-stage prostate cancer diagnosis in February 2025. Auburn said at the time that doctors considered the cancer very treatable and curable, and that he was expected to make a full recovery.

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Freeze continued coaching while consulting with doctors about the appropriate course of treatment. By April 2025, Freeze had described the cancer as slow-growing and said he had options over when to address it.

He was weighing the timing of treatment around the football calendar. In July, he said he felt physically good heading into fall camp, even as he continued to manage the diagnosis.

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The diagnosis was not the only health issue he was dealing with. Freeze had also been struggling with back pain and nerve problems. After his firing, he underwent back surgery in November 2025.

“I feel great, man,” Hugh Freeze told On3 in December. “Doctors took good care of me with some different meds to try and be able to function at a high level. …I’m three weeks out yesterday, and man, I’m feeling good.”

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Freeze’s tenure ended on November 2, 2025, one day after Auburn lost 10-3 to Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers had failed to score a touchdown against a team they were expected to beat.

The defeat left Auburn at 4-5, with a 1-5 record in SEC play, and the university made the coaching change the following morning. Freeze finished his Auburn tenure with a 15-19 record, including just six wins in 22 SEC games.

Auburn finished 2023 at 6-7 before dropping to 5-7 in 2024. Freeze’s third season started with a win at Baylor, but the Tigers soon ran into the same problems in SEC games.

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The job also followed Freeze home. Recruiting demands, criticism of his play-calling, and the pressure to get Auburn back among the conference’s top teams were there throughout his tenure, not just on game days.

Despite everything and the pressure, Freeze still feels that uncontrollable urge to be on the sidelines every Saturday.

“I have to get alone on Saturdays cuz man, at first I’d cry some,” Freeze said. “I missed the building. I missed the players. Even with the craziness, I know you can still impact them.”

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He pointed to Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn as examples who appeared comfortable with life away from the sideline. Freeze acknowledged that they were a few years older than him, and he is not yet ready to close the door on another job.

“If the right fit came, it would have to be the right fit,” he said. “It burns within me to be back in it.”

Freeze’s Auburn record will remain part of the discussion whenever his name comes up for another opening. So will the cancer diagnosis and the health concerns his family raised.

But his comments were not a sales pitch for a comeback. For once, he was talking about the parts of his life that had been pushed aside while he was trying to win games.