A Year After Replacing Chip Kelly, UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Drops Big Admission on Former Mentor

Is DeShaun Foster going to make a difference at UCLA with star QB Nico Iamaleava in the mix? Entering his second year as a college football HC, Foster faces the full weight of the role. Which means far more responsibilities to tend to than an assistant coach. He’s been with the team for 12 years now, but the pressure of leading the entire program as an HC isn’t familiar. He gets to participate in the winning glory, but also has to be entirely accountable for the defeat. Now, with a team whose stakes shot up with the star QB’s addition, Foster is relying on some key tips from his predecessor, Chip Kelly, to make the most of his team’s talent.

Chip Kelly’s tenure at UCLA fell short of his Oregon legacy. All four of his seasons in Oregon have resulted in double-digit wins, including three consecutive back-to-back conference championship titles. His last season with the Ducks saw a 12-1 finish. But his transition to the Bruins was rocky, Kelly fell to a 3-9 record in his first year. Despite the results, he held on and continued for 5 more years, before he headed over to Ohio State to be the Buckeyes’ OC. He thrived in that role as an OC and became a CFP National Championship title-holder. DeShaun Foster, who was the RB coach under Kelly at UCLA from 2017 to 2023, is still relying on his lessons from the former HC in his new role.

In a May 29 episode of the Unafraid Show with George Wrighster, Foster said, “He’s [Kelly] innovative. He’s ahead of a lot of stuff.” He then reflected on Coach Kelly’s deep commitment to player development and well-being. “He’s a true ‘players’ coach. Because it’s not about how he’s treating the players. It’s about how he’s making sure that they’re getting the best nutrition to take care of their body, making sure that they’re resting at night, the way he set up tutoring and everything, you know. So, he does stuff that’s really he wants you to be able to perform at such a high level. And once I saw how he was doing that and I was implementing that with the running backs, I had to keep most of the stuff that we were already doing just with the team.”

Foster is already improving the standards of UCLA football, having completed a full year as HC. Though he relies on Kelly’s standards for a holistic development of the team and the players, it’s still going to be his call this season. Foster is adding his unique identity to UCLA in a way that differs from how Chip Kelly donned the HC hat. One of the most noticeable shifts in the program is the 2nd-year HC making huge strides at the recruiting front.

DeShaun Foster is redefining UCLA football

Before Foster took the reins, UCLA’s recruiting efforts were among the most conservative in the country. Last year at the Bruins’ Friday Night Lights event, more than 100 recruits showed up. Foster also went back to offering underclassmen, which was absent in Chip Kelly’s era. Its pace in recruitment was also a troubling factor. All of that is now history in Foster’s control, and things have changed for the better. He saw an opportunity when the biggest steal of the transfer portal announced his decision and pushed hard to land him at Los Angeles. The recruitment is also seeing new heights because of Foster’s staff overhaul, especially with Tino Sunseri on board.

Foster was given a depleted roster from Chip Kelly. He saw how the team fared under his tenure and knew where it lacked. Rightfully, he was the top choice for the role after Kelly. While announcing the hire, UCLA AD Martin Jarmond said, “We are looking for a coach with integrity, energy, and passion; someone who is a great teacher, who develops young men, is a great recruiter, and fully embraces the NIL landscape to help our student-athletes.” He further emphasised Foster’s loyalty to the Bruins because UCLA is his alma mater. “DeShaun checks all of those boxes and then some. He is a leader of men and a true Bruin.”

DeShaun Foster’s 2024 season escapes harsh judgment because it was his debut as an HC. He finished 5-7, that too with the Bruins’ debut in the Big 10 conference. He’s making very noticeable changes to the program and the brand, as a 2 year HC. With Nico Iamaleava in the mix and Foster reshaping the roster, UCLA fans have reason to believe this next chapter could be a turning point.