Marcus Freeman Hires New Co-DC in Attempt to Fix Notre Dame Secondary

Mike Mickens’ departure left a clear hole in Notre Dame’s defensive staff, and it quickly became a concern for Marcus Freeman. The Irish explored Oklahoma assistant Jay Valai as a replacement, but with the Buffalo Bills heavily involved, it always felt like a long shot. Now, Notre Dame has opted to move on.

Sources say Notre Dame plans to hire Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry as its co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Henry brings a strong résumé with him. He played a major role in Illinois winning 19 games over the last two seasons, marking the most successful two-year stretch in program history.