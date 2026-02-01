Marcus Freeman Hires New Co-DC in Attempt to Fix Notre Dame Secondary

Mike Mickens’ departure left a clear hole in Notre Dame’s defensive staff, and it quickly became a concern for Marcus Freeman. The Irish explored Oklahoma assistant Jay Valai as a replacement, but with the Buffalo Bills heavily involved, it always felt like a long shot. Now, Notre Dame has opted to move on.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Sources say Notre Dame plans to hire Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry as its co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Henry brings a strong résumé with him. He played a major role in Illinois winning 19 games over the last two seasons, marking the most successful two-year stretch in program history.
Notre Dame is expected to hire Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, sources tell @CBSSports.
Has been a key figure in Illinois posting 19 wins the last two seasons, the winningest two-year run in school history. pic.twitter.com/r7J1W0c3A8
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 1, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT