Notre Dame Bust ESPN Reporting About Marcus Freeman Assistant in Official Announcement

When ESPN reported that Marcus Freeman was adding Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry as defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator, it immediately raised questions. Many wondered how that structure would work, especially given that Chris Ash was already on staff. As multiple outlets followed up on the report, Notre Dame released an official statement to put an end to the speculations.

Chris Ash and Aaron Henry already have a relationship, as Ash coached Henry during his career as a safety at Wisconsin in 2010. However, that relationship does not directly translate into both of them sharing the same role. It seems more like a case of misreporting, as the Fighting Irish officially announced Aaron Henry as the Defensive Backs Coach and Pass Game Coordinator for Marcus Freeman’s staff.

Henry joins Notre Dame in his 13th official season of coaching from Illinois, leaving the program after three seasons.

This is a developing story