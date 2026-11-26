College football recruiting season is usually about high school prospects announcing their commitments, coaches chasing transfer portal targets, and programs trying to land their next starting quarterback. But this week, social media found an unlikely name to add to the conversation: a 42-year-old NFL veteran with four MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring. With the early signing period and transfer portal window approaching, fans began imagining a recruiting move that would be almost impossible to take seriously.

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The jokes picked up after a dramatic day in Pittsburgh, where a quarterback’s public criticism of his head coach was followed by his release from the team. As the NFL fallout continued, college football fans started having fun with the idea that the veteran could simply trade the professional game for another season in the college ranks. One post even connected the joke to LSU and its head coach, Lane Kiffin.

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“@AaronRodgers12 has committed to Lane Kiffin and @LSUfootball. On the heels of the court litigation against LSU and the SEC, the [Tigers] have filed a TRO to bring Aaron Rodgers in to replace Sam Leavitt. More soon,” Rebel Viewpoint posted on X.

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The post was, of course, a joke originating from internet satire, but it captured the kind of recruiting speculation that quickly spread across college football social media. Other accounts joined the fun. CFB Home joked that LSU would start Rodgers against Arkansas on Saturday, while Onyx Odds posted that he had signed with the Tigers ahead of their regular-season finale.

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The College Sports Company also played along, writing, “I think Rodgers has another year of eligibility… right,” before suggesting that Kiffin might bring in a professional quarterback.

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The humor followed a turbulent stretch for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers had been benched in favor of Mason Rudolph for the upcoming game against the Denver Broncos, a decision he discussed at length during his November 25 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The four-time NFL MVP used the nearly 40-minute interview to question Mike McCarthy’s preparation, involvement with players, and approach to leading the team.

Rodgers alleged that McCarthy had fallen asleep during quarterback meetings, missed other meetings and walkthroughs, and was behind on watching game film. He also revisited the halftime moment against the Philadelphia Eagles when McCarthy led the team in a “1, 2, 3, Packers” cheer, despite having last coached Green Bay in 2018.

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For Rodgers, that incident became a breaking point. He said he had already raised concerns with McCarthy and wanted the coach to give up playcalling duties for the betterment of the team.

“I don’t think he knows the plan,” Rodgers said during the interview. “I think he learns the plan during the week. … That part is disrespectful to the game itself.”

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Rodgers also said he had given McCarthy an ultimatum: make a change to the playcalling arrangement or release him. He made his own position clear when asked about returning to Pittsburgh.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has definitely sailed,” Rodgers said.

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The Steelers officially released him shortly after the interview, bringing his time with the team to an abrupt end.

McCarthy addressed the allegations during a news conference later that day. While acknowledging the halftime incident, he described it as an embarrassing moment during an emotional game and said there was a difference of opinion about some of Rodgers’ other comments.

“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional,” McCarthy said. “Embarrassing moment, but I just think we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments.”

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The coach also said he had spoken with a players’ council and was considering changes to his preparation and communication with the team.

Rodgers’ release also brought an unusual end to a reunion that had initially looked promising. He had returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal in May, partly because of his previous relationship with McCarthy in Green Bay.

The two had won a Super Bowl together, and Rodgers had reportedly supported the coach’s appointment in Pittsburgh.

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Still, friction between Rodgers and his coaches is nothing new. His first run with McCarthy in Green Bay soured over playcalling disputes before the coach was fired in 2018, and Rodgers later clashed with the New York Jets’ coaching staff over team leaks and offensive direction during a rocky stint there.

Even in the recent interview, Rodgers noted that McCarthy still blamed him for that earlier Green Bay exit.

Their reunion ended with a public disagreement and a series of serious accusations. Rodgers had previously indicated that the 2026 season would be his last in the NFL, making his next move uncertain.

For now, there is no indication that he is actually considering a college football return. The LSU posts and transfer portal jokes are fan reactions to an unexpected NFL departure, not reports of a recruiting development.

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Still, the timing of Rodgers’ release has given college football social media an unusual storyline just as programs prepare for a busy recruiting period.