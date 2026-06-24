Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Lands New ESPN Role Days After Laura Rutledge Successor Announcement

ESPN is elevating Jordan Rodgers beyond SEC Nation into national college football broadcasts, making another shakeup to deliver the best broadcasting product on those Saturdays and Sundays. Just a few weeks ago, ESPN elevated Laura Rutledge’s focus to covering Monday Night Football with Troy Aikman. That meant Laura had to leave SEC Network after a decade of being one of the stars of the show. Now, ESPN is moving Chase Daniel to the SEC Network as Aaron Rodgers’ brother gets another “elevated” role across ESPN and ABC’s football coverage.

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The promotion means Rodgers is leaving SEC Nation, where he had been one of the show’s main analysts alongside Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, and Roman Harper. Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel will take Rodgers’ spot on the SEC Network program and will also call Thursday night games with Barrie.

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His new assignment moves him beyond that lane. Sources told Front Office Sports that he is being moved to a higher-profile role on ESPN and ABC game broadcasts. Specific assignments have not yet been announced, but the move signals that ESPN views Rodgers as a bigger part of its national college football coverage. Rodgers’ exit from SEC Nation shows ESPN’s confidence in his national-broadcast potential. Did Rutledge’s exit create the opportunity?

Not directly. Rutledge’s departure and Rodgers’ promotion happened around the same time, but they are separate decisions. ESPN is preparing for its upcoming Super Bowl coverage, and Rutledge has become one of the network’s key NFL personalities through NFL Live and Monday Night Football.

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“I think most people are like, “Oh, cool. You’re moving on up,’ and the reality is there’s this ache in my heart for that show and having to think about stepping away from it,” Rutledge said on the Gramlich and Mac Lain Show on June 14. “And I’m so excited for Matt Barrie, who’s taking over. The show is in excellent hands… But that show has kind of been like my passion project for all these years.”

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Her departure created an opening for a new host. ESPN filled that role with Barrie. Rodgers, meanwhile, is leaving the show entirely for a larger broadcasting assignment. His exit then opened the door for Daniel to join the SEC Nation cast. As for Rodgers, he will be an apt promotion within ESPN, considering his footballing credentials. Rodgers earned this promotion on his own credentials, not because of his brother.

Rodgers first made his name as a quarterback at Vanderbilt University. In 2012, he helped Vanderbilt finish 9-4 and win the Music City Bowl. The season remains one of the best in modern Vanderbilt football history. After a brief NFL stint with teams including the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he moved into media.

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Jordan Rodgers built his career through sheer persistence.

His broadcasting career started with the SEC Network and ESPN. Over the years, he climbed from lower-profile game assignments to some of the network’s biggest SEC broadcasts. What stands out is the steady rise. Rodgers did not leap into the top jobs immediately. He spent years working games, studio shows, and SEC Nation appearances before earning this latest promotion.

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“I did radio for a year and did some TV things, and I was already in place at ESPN before The Bachelorette started,” said Rodgers to the Hollywood Reporter. “So that was a long time in the works, and then everything got amplified and accelerated. Being a former athlete and competitor, I like the aspect of prepping for the unknown.

“You have a game that you study for, and then you show up and don’t really know what’s going to happen. I enjoy that aspect because even though we’re not sweating, we’re in suits, it’s prepping for a game, and a little bit of an adrenaline rush.”

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Both Aaron and Jordan maintain considerable distance and have been notably estranged for years. While Aaron built a Hall of Fame-level football résumé on the field, Jordan has carved out a different path. His latest ESPN promotion is another sign that the network sees him as one of its rising college football voices. As for Laura’s replacement, Matt Barrie?

Barrie arrives with extensive experience. He has spent more than a decade at ESPN working as a SportsCenter anchor, play-by-play announcer, and college football host. He also previously hosted the College Football Final and has become one of ESPN’s most recognizable college football voices. Given his experience, Barrie looks like a logical replacement. He has years of live television experience and already knows the college football landscape.