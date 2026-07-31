Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Lands New ESPN Role for 2026 College Football Season: Report

Jordan Rodgers is moving into a new ESPN role for the 2026 college football season, according to a report from Front Office Sports. The move puts Aaron Rodgers’ younger brother on the network’s Friday night broadcast stage, where he will be a key part of ESPN’s national coverage.

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Rodgers is expected to serve as a color commentator on ESPN’s Friday night college football broadcasts in 2026. The assignment marks a step up from regional work and places him in one of the network’s more visible weekly windows.

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The move also signals how ESPN is reshaping its broadcast team for a season expected to draw more attention than ever.

When the team broadcasts Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) matchups on Friday nights, the coverage will include real-time audio from the referees directly to the booth. It will be an interesting broadcast for the fans, as Rodgers will dissect the controversial decisions instantly on air.

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He will not be the only one having this fun on air; the former SEC will share the desk with Mike Monaco and Dana Boyle. Monaco is widely recognized within sports media as an incredibly versatile, elite young play-by-play voice. Before moving into this national Friday night window, Boyle spent multiple seasons as the primary sideline reporter for marquee ACC Network matchups.

While Monaco and Boyle have called games together previously, such as broadcasting the James Madison vs. Oregon playoff game last winter, the permanent addition of Jordan Rodgers fundamentally elevates the crew. This setup allows Monaco to manage the broadcast flow and Boyle to report from the field while Rodgers dissects critical officiating decisions exactly as they happen in real-time.

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Friday night coverage has become a key showcase spot for the network, which makes Rodgers’ new assignment more than just a routine desk change.

For Rodgers, it won’t be as difficult as back in his long-term booth chemistry with Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic, with whom he called SEC Saturday Night games since 2017. Rodgers was a mainstay on SEC Nation, the network’s traveling Saturday morning pregame show, alongside other big names.

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He traveled to a different SEC campus every weekend to break down the morning matchups in front of a live stadium crowd.

How are fans reacting to his departure from SEC Nation?

Fan reaction to Jordan Rodgers’s departure from SEC Nation has been a mix of bittersweet nostalgia, debate over his replacement, and strong support for his career advancement. Rodgers, Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears, and host Laura Rutledge are the heart of the SEC. First Rutledge, now Rodgers, has left a hole in viewers’ hearts.

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SEC Nation found a new host for the takeover of Rodgers’ seat on the SEC Nation desk. ESPN’s choice of former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel will now be the new host, and fans are left divided by that.

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Some traditional SEC fans have voiced concern, noting that while Daniel had a prolific college career, his on-air style differs significantly from Rodgers’ more laid-back, calculated approach. But some fans are thrilled to see a passionate former Mizzou star get a major platform who is best suited for a moving section.