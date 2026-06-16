“Absolutely Not”: Brendan Sorsby’s Fortunes Change After Ex-NFLer Reveals League’s Stance

Brendan Sorsby’s elite dual-threat capabilities and arm strength may make him a standout supplemental draft pick, but his past decisions have pushed him to become one of the most talked-about players this offseason. The former Texas Tech quarterback called for the supplemental draft after he was awarded an injunction to play college football this year, overruling the NCAA’s suspension. The quarterback’s decision seemingly works both ways as he gets a shot at entering the league, whereas the Raiders can leave all the backlash in the past. The only question that remains is whether an NFL franchise will trust him after he admitted to placing at least 40 bets on Indiana while being a part of the team.

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“No, absolutely not,” Former Broncos and Ravens CB and NFLPA president, Domonique Foxworth, said when asked if NFL teams would have problems with Sorsby’s gambling history. “Guys in the locker room aren’t going to care as much about that sort of stuff. I think it comes down to whether you trust him and you believe in him. I think lots of players get second chances, and this was a series of really bad decisions. Hopefully, he’s not the type of person to do that again.”

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For context, former OSU QB Terelle Pryor, who took the supplemental draft route in 2011 after NCAA violations, is a prime example of the redemption arc that Sorsby can have in the NFL. Pyror was handed a five-game suspension during his senior year, after he was found involved in a memorabilia-selling scandal. Instead of serving the suspension, he entered the supplemental draft, where the Raiders selected him.

Another example of a supplemental draft case is Josh Gordon, who entered the league following a failed drug test. The former Baylor WR was selected in the 2nd round of the 2012 supplemental NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. After spending seven years with the Browns, where he could play only in five seasons because of the suspension, he signed with Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots and became Super Bowl LIII champion, even though he didn’t play in the game.

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Sorsby may not have left college football with the impact he had envisioned, but if given a chance to play in the league, he may stand a chance to turn things around, according to league insiders and analysts.

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“Nothing has changed in terms of his on-field evaluation — Sorsby is the most talented quarterback prospect to enter the supplemental draft in over 30 years,” Athletic’s Dane Brugler said about Sorsby. “But obviously, his off-field situation is very serious and complicates his NFL projection. After talking with teams, the best guess is that a team uses a Day 3 pick on Sorsby.”

The supplemental draft is different from the normal NFL Draft because teams must give up a future draft pick to select a player. Spending a future pick on a quarterback with off-field questions is not an easy decision. Recent NFL history shows that gambling issues can carry serious consequences, as the league suspended Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry in 2023 for violating its gambling policy before later reinstating them.

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“I am grateful for the support from my family, my Tech coaching staff, teammates, the community, and so many others who have encouraged me to address and learn more about this important issue,” Sorsby said in a statement on Monday. “As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be, both on and off the field.”

Teams will likely study Sorsby’s case closely to understand whether his behavior was a past addiction issue that has been addressed or remains a concern. At the same time, NFL teams have repeatedly shown that talent can outweigh risk when a player has the skills. And, given past precedents, drafting Sorsby won’t be too hard a decision.

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Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte also had a similar past and admitted to placing more than 8,900 bets in total while placing at least 6 on LSU. For him, the addiction became uncontrollable as he continued to place bets even one week after the 2023 draft. However, he kept most of it a secret until authorities charged him with underage betting in Louisiana following his rookie season.

Sorsby did win an injunction to play in 2026, but the court also ordered a two-game suspension. If an NFL team selects Sorsby, the league could require him to serve the suspension before he appears in a game. In either case, it’s almost certain that teams will likely trust the Texas Tech QB and give him a chance for redemption.

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The NFL has not held a supplemental draft since 2023, and teams have not selected a single player through the draft since 2019, when the Arizona Cardinals selected Jalen Thompson. But this might be one of those times when an NFL team will turn towards the overlooked process to select a QB who has already passed 7,208 yards and has rushed for 1,305 yards in his four years of college ball. Of course, drafting him with a history of gambling addiction will be risky. But as Foxworth said, “it’s a risk that the teams would have to take if they’re going to select Sorsby.”