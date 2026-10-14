ACC Athlete Announces Medical Retirement From Football After Multiple Injuries

Kyle Efford spent three straight seasons leading Georgia Tech in tackles, only to have recurring injuries bring his career to an abrupt end. The linebacker became the first Yellow Jacket in 24 years to accomplish that feat, but his production came with a physical toll that he could no longer ignore.

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On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Efford announced his medical retirement after repeatedly struggling with his right shoulder. He will remain with Georgia Tech as a captain and player-coach for the rest of the season. But his decision raises an uncomfortable question about how much physical damage a college football player should endure before walking away becomes the only reasonable option.

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“Over the past few years, my body has taken more damage that I can’t continue to ignore…I reached a point where I started thinking about the life ahead of me.” The fifth-year senior and two-time team captain shared the news during a Georgia Tech press conference. His focus shifted to protecting his health for the years after football.

The main issue was a recurring problem with his right shoulder. In 2024, Efford suffered a major shoulder injury around the time of the North Carolina game. He missed two regular-season games and the Birmingham Bowl against Vanderbilt. Surgery followed after the regular season ended.

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Even so, he still led Georgia Tech with 64 tackles in just 10 games and earned third-team All-ACC honors. The recovery period was rough for him. He later described being in a dark place and a hard spot because it was his first major injury and he had never had to take his pads off before. By 2025, it looked like he had put the setback behind him.

Efford returned fully healthy that year and started all 13 games. He finished with 77 tackles, leading the team for a third straight season and picking up honorable mention All-ACC recognition. The stretch made him the first Georgia Tech player in 24 years to lead the Yellow Jackets in tackles three seasons in a row. The previous player to do it was Ricardo Wimbush from 1999 to 2001.

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Then the 2026 season brought another setback. Efford reinjured the surgically repaired right shoulder in the September 12 game against Tennessee. He still recorded eight tackles and a sack before missing the next two contests.

He came back for the October 10 game against Duke and recorded six tackles, including one for a loss, in a 28-25 win. That turned out to be his final appearance as a player. In 2026, he played only three games and finished with 27 tackles. While Efford can no longer make tackles, his leadership role with the program continues.

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Even after the injuries ended his playing days, the numbers and the leadership he showed tell a story of reliability.

Kyle Efford built a steady career of production and leadership

Efford played 43 games and started 33 of them for the Yellow Jackets. He finished with 250 career tackles, including 116 solo stops, along with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Those totals show how important he was to the defense across multiple seasons. He earned two All-ACC honors and served as a team captain in both 2024 and 2026.

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As a freshman in 2022, he recorded just one tackle in four games. The next year he broke through with 81 tackles and became the first freshman since 2000 to lead Georgia Tech in stops. He followed that with 64 tackles in 2024 and 77 in 2025.

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Efford’s impact went beyond the field. He was a two-time team captain and a member of the All-ACC Academic Team. He graduated from Georgia Tech in December 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 2026, he was named to the Butkus Award Watch List, which recognizes the nation’s top college linebackers.

His career also lined up with a strong stretch for the program. Georgia Tech won 30 games, made three straight bowl appearances, and finished in the top four of the ACC three years in a row. Leadership and preparation were part of what he brought every week.

Efford spent his entire college career at Georgia Tech after playing high school football at Dacula High School in Georgia. The new role gives him another way to help the program he represented for five years.