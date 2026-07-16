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ACC Athlete to Miss Entire 2026 Season Due to Injury, Confirms Head Coach

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Jul 16, 2026 | 12:22 PM EDT

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ACC Athlete to Miss Entire 2026 Season Due to Injury, Confirms Head Coach

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Isha

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Jul 16, 2026 | 12:22 PM EDT

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With only a month left before the season begins, Boston College has taken a significant hit to its 2026 roster. Head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that a severe Achilles injury will sideline the highly anticipated sophomore tight end Kaelan Chudzinski for the entire upcoming season. With Chudzinski not available, the Eagles will face a massive hole on the offensive side of things.

The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who had a conversation with Bill O’Brien about his tight end. In 2025, Chudzinski emerged as a top freshman tight end nationally, and the Eagles expected him to be a starter this year.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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