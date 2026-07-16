ACC Athlete to Miss Entire 2026 Season Due to Injury, Confirms Head Coach

With only a month left before the season begins, Boston College has taken a significant hit to its 2026 roster. Head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that a severe Achilles injury will sideline the highly anticipated sophomore tight end Kaelan Chudzinski for the entire upcoming season. With Chudzinski not available, the Eagles will face a massive hole on the offensive side of things.
The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who had a conversation with Bill O’Brien about his tight end. In 2025, Chudzinski emerged as a top freshman tight end nationally, and the Eagles expected him to be a starter this year.
NEWS: Boston College tight end Kaelan Chudzinski is expected to miss the season with an Achilles injury, Bill O’Brien told ESPN. Chudzinski emerged as one of the country’s top freshman tight ends in 2025 and projected as a starter for the Eagles this year. pic.twitter.com/NJVXwkbMxy
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 16, 2026
Written by
Edited by
Amit