ACC Athlete to Miss Entire 2026 Season Due to Injury, Confirms Head Coach

With only a month left before the season begins, Boston College has taken a significant hit to its 2026 roster. Head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that a severe Achilles injury will sideline the highly anticipated sophomore tight end Kaelan Chudzinski for the entire upcoming season. With Chudzinski not available, the Eagles will face a massive hole on the offensive side of things.

The news was confirmed by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who had a conversation with Bill O’Brien about his tight end. In 2025, Chudzinski emerged as a top freshman tight end nationally, and the Eagles expected him to be a starter this year.