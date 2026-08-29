ACC Athlete Who Survived Head Gunshot Injury Gives Major Recovery Update

What began as a trip to a family gathering became the fight of Ethan Pritchard’s life. A mistaken identity led to the former Seminole High School star being shot in the back of the head and left in a coma. Nearly a year later, the 19-year-old Florida State linebacker is relearning life from scratch while trying to make a comeback.

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“I am feeling great, better than ever, better than I did before I got shot,” Pritchard said, per Spectrum News 13.

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Seven weeks into rehabilitation with physical therapist Alex Mendez, Pritchard has made remarkable strides. When he began therapy, he needed a walker to get around, but the 19-year-old is now moving independently and has even started doing some weight training.

FSU linebacker and Seminole High grad Ethan Pritchard was shot in the back of the head nearly a year ago. He is now moving again and plans to walk out with the Seminoles for their season opener. pic.twitter.com/FWA45QXkg3— Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 28, 2026

“I had to learn how to talk again, learn how to eat again, and learn how to even people might think this is funny- but I had to learn how to sneeze again because I really didn’t know how to sneeze,” Pritchard said.

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Pritchard was shot in the back of the head on August 31, 2025. Following the incident, he was rushed to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. He spent 45 days in a coma before being released to a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville, where he had to relearn basic movements, including walking and talking.

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His father said Pritchard’s determination to make a comeback has been evident throughout his recovery, with the young linebacker making remarkable progress since the incident, even though few people recover from injuries of such severity.

“Just that drive he had ever since he was 5-6 years old, wanting to play football, me pushing him and mainly him pushing himself,” Earl Pritchard said. “I don’t take all the credit for that, him pushing himself knowing what he wants to do in life, trying to get back to that.”

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His father, Earl Pritchard, is happy to see his son recovering after such a long journey, but one question remains: Will he return to the football world despite his serious head injury? Well, according to Ethan, the answer is a resounding yes.

Ethan Pritchard vows to make his way back to the Football Field

Last year, Ethan Pritchard reunited with his college teammates at Doak Campbell Stadium. At the time, he was in a wheelchair, and the crowd of nearly 65,000 erupted when he appeared on the video board. During a conversation with the Associated Press, his father expressed confidence that Pritchard would make a comeback.

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“He’s coming back on that field,” Earl Pritchard told The Associated Press. “He’ll be back next year. When the season starts back, he’ll be out there at full stride.”

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Latest reports indicate that Pritchard will fulfil his goal of appearing at Florida State’s home opener, leading the team onto the field in customized Seminole sneakers designed around his leg brace. As of August 2026, the linebacker is still listed on FSU’s roster, and he is determined to make a comeback very soon.

“Really, just to get better at something every day or try to get better at something,” he said. “There is always something to work on; especially in this case, there is always a lot to work on.”

When he visited his team back in Tallahassee, his teammates made it clear that they wanted him to return. Being around them also reminded him of the way they used to play together just a year ago. His ultimate goal? To make his way back to the football field.

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“I will be back,” he said.

Having recovered immensely, Ethan Pritchard is looking to practice on the field soon. However, he still has several necessary tests to pass in his rehabilitation before receiving the green light to resume training.