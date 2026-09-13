ACC Athlete Who Was Carted Off the Field With Serious Injury Gives Major Health Update

Jaylen Mbakwe’s injury stopped the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night. Georgia Tech was trailing Tennessee 24-10 when Mbakwe and teammate Jordan Walker collided early in the third quarter. Mbakwe’s head hit Walker’s knee as the two tried to make a play. Walker was also forced out of the game, while Mbakwe stayed down for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

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The scene was difficult to watch. Mbakwe eventually left the field on a stretcher and was taken by ambulance to Grady Hospital for further evaluation. He did give the crowd a thumbs-up as he was taken away, but Georgia Tech still had little information about his condition immediately after the game. On Sunday, Mbakwe finally gave everyone the update they had been waiting for.

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The Georgia Tech cornerback posted on X that it was a “Minor Setback for a Major Comeback.” He thanked people for the prayers and messages, then said he was “fine and feeling well.” Mbakwe also kept his attention on the Yellow Jackets.

“As a team, our goals is still right in front of us,” he wrote, asking Georgia Tech fans to stay behind the team. “And we want the fans behind us every step of the way!!! #GoJackets.”

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That was a much more reassuring message than the images from the night before. Head coach Brent Key had already offered some encouragement after the game. He said Mbakwe was talking and responsive when the medical staff moved him from the field.

“Everything was moving when they moved him off the field. He was talking, responsive,” Key said.

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The head coach also said that he would not speculate about the injury because he did not have the medical information. The injury came during a rough night for Georgia Tech. Tennessee won 45-24, leaving the Yellow Jackets 0-2. The Volunteers ran for 299 yards, with DeSean Bishop accounting for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman QB Faizon Brandon added two touchdown passes. Still, Georgia Tech had its moments, too.

Georgia Tech got a major spark from Elgin Sessions on special teams. Freshman Trae Stevenson Jr got through to block a Tennessee punt, and Sessions took the loose ball into the end zone, giving the Yellow Jackets a 10-7 lead. The play also ended a long drought for the program. Georgia Tech had not returned a blocked punt for a touchdown since 2004.

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Minor Setback for a Major Comeback…Appreciate all the prayers and text messages so many to respond to but i’m fine and feeling well… As a team our goals is still right in front of us and we want the fans behind us every step of the way!!! #GoJackets🐝— Jaylen “Bak” Mbakwe (@JayMbakwe) September 13, 2026

Haynes gave the Yellow Jackets another option on offense. He finished the game with 117 total yards, including 81 on the ground and 36 as a receiver. His rushing touchdown added to the team’s scoring. Interestingly, the Yellow Jackets also lost two defensive players on the same collision.

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Walker could not put weight on his left leg when he was helped from the field, while Mbakwe required the stretcher. The lengthy stoppage came just before Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown. For Mbakwe, the injury was another unwanted interruption in his first season at Georgia Tech.

Mbakwe was looking for his first breakthrough season at Georgia Tech

Mbakwe transferred from Alabama after spending two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Alabama used him in several roles. He played cornerback as a freshman, then moved to wide receiver while continuing to contribute on special teams. Across 22 games, Mbakwe recorded 15 tackles, an interception, and two pass breakups on defense, along with punt-return and receiving work.

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His background is part of what made Georgia Tech interested in him. Mbakwe was a five-star recruit out of Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama. He was ranked No. 2 nationally by ESPN and played almost everywhere during his prep career, including quarterback, running back, receiver, and defensive back. He also won state championships in 2021 and 2023.

Georgia Tech brought him in as a cornerback, giving the Yellow Jackets another experienced player for a secondary that needed help. Now the program has to wait for the medical staff to determine what comes next. The Yellow Jackets host Mercer on Sept. 19. Whether Mbakwe can suit up is still unknown.