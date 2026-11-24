Wake Forest has had little to complain about this season, putting together a 10-1 record with just one blemish against Miami. But with Duke waiting in the regular-season finale and an ACC Championship rematch against the Hurricanes looming, the Demon Deacons have been dealt a brutal blow, with their star running back seemingly set to miss the rest of the season.

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On Monday, head coach Jake Dickert announced that star running back Ty Clark will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury. Clark registered 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s 50-29 win over Georgia Tech, but returned to the locker room for an X-ray after the game, where the team discovered the injury.

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“Ty’s been a stalwart of our football program,” Dickert said. “His steadiness, his physicality, the way he plays is tough. And those other guys are ready for the challenge. So, he’s going to continue to be a leader, just like he has all season long.”

NEW: Wake Forest RB Ty Clark is out for the remainder of the 2026 season, Jake Dickert announced. Clark is the Demon Deacons' leading rusher. https://t.co/ep1Xkfc7bi pic.twitter.com/g6ihaIt6SK— On3 (@On3) November 23, 2026

The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Wake Forest. For the first time since their 2021 loss to Pittsburgh, the Demon Deacons are headed to the ACC Championship Game, but without their star running back, the road ahead just got a lot tougher.

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And for good reason. Ty Clark has been an absolute powerhouse this season, leading the team with 591 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

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He was at it again over the weekend, scoring twice in Wake Forest’s dominant win over Georgia Tech. The Demon Deacons have now won eight straight games since their early-season loss to Miami and currently lead the ACC in scoring offense. Losing Clark at this stage could be a massive blow to a team that has momentum on its side.

The Demon Deacons have averaged 37.4 points per game during their 8-game winning streak. Much of that resurgence has been fuelled by Ty Clark, who has consistently delivered on the ground, rushing for at least 50 yards in five games this season, including Wake Forest’s last two wins against SMU and Georgia Tech.

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Saturday’s performance against Georgia Tech was Clark’s best outing against an ACC opponent this season. But just as Wake Forest gears up for the most crucial stretch of its season, the star running back’s campaign has come to an abrupt end. With Clark sidelined, coach Jake Dickert will have to turn to Deuce Lawrence and Jamar Searcy to carry the load.

The duo has combined for 755 rushing yards on 128 carries and 10 touchdowns this season, with Lawrence likely to step into the starting role in Clark’s absence. Well, Lawrence is not someone to underestimate just because he is a freshman. He has forced 19 missed tackles this season, the second-most on the team among its rushing options.

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The head coach will now look to bring the best out of these two talents ahead of the championship clash, but how that unfolds remains to be seen. Still, he has immense faith in his players, and after the last win, he made it clear that each of his boys has their own game plan.

“As coaches, we create the plan, but our guys are the plan,” Dickert said. “And they’re out there executing and putting in the work each and every week.”

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Well, while the Demon Deacons might get past Duke in their next clash, things will get much tougher against the Miami Hurricanes in the ACC Championship Game, as they boast one of the best rushing defenses in the FBS.

Can Wake Forest get its game plan in place before that showdown? That’s a question yet to be answered.