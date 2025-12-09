ACC Commissioner Responds to Notre Dame AD’s Public Criticism Over College Football Playoff Snub

Notre Dame’s playoff snub has reignited tensions with the ACC. After the conference placed Miami above the Irish, ending their playoff hopes, Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua publicly slammed the ACC, saying it caused “permanent damage” to the relationship. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips has since responded, defending the conference’s decision while addressing the fallout.

“At no time was it suggested by the ACC that Notre Dame was not a worthy candidate for inclusion in the field.” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “We are thrilled for the University of Miami while also understanding and appreciating the significant disappointment of the Notre Dame players, coaches, and program.”

But despite the clarification, ACC’s behavior didn’t sit well with Bevacqua, as, apart from football and men’s hockey, Notre Dame competes in the ACC in 24 other sports and faces at least five ACC football opponents each season under the current agreement. So, after missing the playoffs, questions are rising about whether Notre Dame’s independent status exposed them to unfair treatment by the ACC.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips attempted to ease tensions, stressing that the conference still values Notre Dame but must prioritize its 17 permanent football members when making postseason decisions. His comments came as a direct reply to Notre Dame’s public display of dissatisfaction with the ACC.

“We were mystified by the actions of the conference to attack their biggest, really, partner in football and a member of their conference in 24 of our other sports,” Pete Bevacqua said on The Dan Patrick Show. “They have certainly done permanent damage to the relationship between the conference and Notre Dame.”

Much of the contention stems from Notre Dame’s independent status in football, which may have inadvertently hurt their playoff chances. Miami’s leap above the Irish, combined with Duke’s eventual ACC championship win, left Notre Dame completely out of the playoff conversation. Analysts point to the conference’s tiebreaker system as a key factor: had the ACC used its highest-ranked teams for the championship game, Notre Dame likely would have secured a spot in the postseason.

This dispute may have long-term ramifications. Notre Dame’s annual scheduling agreement with Clemson, set to run from 2027 to 2038, could be affected, and smaller ACC programs may feel the financial pinch if the Irish limit home games against mid-tier conference teams. For the 2026 season, Marcus Freeman’s team is still slated to face North Carolina, Miami, Boston College, SMU, and Syracuse, but ongoing tension could complicate future scheduling. Notre Dame’s memorandum of understanding with the playoffs ensures a top-12 ranking would guarantee a spot starting in 2026, but for now, the fallout remains unresolved.

Urban Meyer gives a subtle warning to Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame’s season ended with frustration after missing out on the playoffs. After this, the program decided to skip its bowl game against BYU, which started drawing criticism from across the nation. Now that the Irish season is officially over, the focus shifts to Marcus Freeman’s future with the team. As NFL teams have shown constant interest since last year’s playoff berth.

Especially after he bounced back from a shocking loss against Northern Illinois and won 13 straight games before falling to Ohio State in the championship. But back then, Freeman rejected those offers to make it to the playoffs again this season, but now that it’s not happening, teams might contact him again.

But even if Freeman is thinking of making this move, Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer raised a warning sign towards him.

“Marcus is my friend, he’s not asked me, but I would say you stay in college, 100 percent,” Meyer said.

Talking from his experience, he made it clear that an NFL job isn’t that straightforward. He lasted for just 13 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting fired with a 2-11 record. Now, with the ongoing chaos of the ACC, it will be interesting to see if Freeman makes a move or makes his team ready for another playoff shot.