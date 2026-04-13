ACC Draft Prospect Under Investigation by NFL Teams for Careless Driving, Victim’s Family Release Statement

The worst part of the NFL Draft process isn’t always about 40-yard dashes or hand size. Sometimes past unreported incidents come back to haunt you, as in this elite ACC draft prospect’s case. Two weeks away from draft night, Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. found himself in the spotlight for what he did two years ago.

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The main issue stems from a March 2024 crash in Miami, an incident that, until recently, hadn’t surfaced publicly. Reuben Bain was cited for careless driving after the accident. One of the passengers, Destiny Betts, a 22-year-old student, was left in a coma and tragically passed away three months later. As reporter Ollie Connelly wrote, “NFL teams are aware and investigating, per sources.”

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Reuben Bain has been one of the most productive defensive players in this class. The 6’2, 263-pounder finished with a 9.5-sack season, earning consensus top-10 talent with a Year 1 starter grade, per NFL.com. Multiple league sources say teams have been aware of the incident for weeks, if not months, through their security departments.

Now, with the draft approaching, that awareness has turned into active investigation. Calls are being made, and backgrounds are being double-checked. And teams are now trying to figure out whether Reuben Bain has been fully transparent throughout the process. Some even think it could be like the Laremy Tunsil situation.

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“It feels like it could be [Laremy Tunsil] all over again,” one league source admitted to The Read Optional. “It doesn’t feel like [Bain] has been transparent with us.”

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This comparison goes way back to 2016 when Tunsil went from a projected No. 1 overall pick to No. 13 in a matter of hours. The reason was that teams were scrambling to process new information in real time. And that’s because before the draft, his social media got hacked, and videos of him smoking through a gas mask bong surfaced.

Now, no one’s saying Reuben Bain is headed for that kind of free fall. But the mere mention of that scenario tells you how uneasy some teams are feeling.

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“We are concerned about multiple incidents,” another franchise executive said. “We are waiting for the other shoe.”

What aggravates this situation is the fact that this isn’t the only driving-related incident tied to Reuben Bain. Reports indicate he was cited again in 2025 for careless driving, though that case was also dismissed due to a defective citation. These repetitive incidents are a red flag for NFL teams that are digging further into it. Still, not everyone is panicking.

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“Ollie has the story here,” NFL insider Jonathan Jones wrote. “Teams I’ve spoken with the past two months-outside of one-have been satisfied with Bain’s explanation. Most have considered the matter handled.”

But what about Destiny Betts’ family? What are they saying?

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Betts’ family released a measured response

In 2024, Reuben Bain was driving on Interstate 95 at around 4 a.m. when his vehicle struck another car before ricocheting off concrete barriers. Four passengers were in the vehicle, including two of his Miami teammates. Betts suffered catastrophic injuries and never recovered. But amid the scrutiny and speculation, the family of Destiny Betts has already chosen a path that stands in stark contrast to the noise surrounding Reuben Bain’s draft stock. In a statement released later, the Betts family surprised many.

“Destiny’s passing was the result of a tragic accident that occurred several years ago,” they said. “While the loss remains incredibly painful for our family, we have worked hard to find peace and move forward. At this time, we are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy and respectfully request that our family’s privacy be honored. We also wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career.”

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Now, as the draft looms, it’s up to the teams to consider how they view Rueben Bain’s past incident because somewhere between a 9.5-sack season and a dismissed citation lies the truth. And in the NFL, finding that truth is what separates a top-10 pick from a draft-night slide.