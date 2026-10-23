ACC Football Player Cleared of All Criminal Charges After Being Forced to Miss 2026 Season Over Allegations

Former Virginia WR Jahmal Edrine spent months fighting rape and abduction charges that threatened to destroy his football career. Now, in a stunning reversal, prosecutors have dropped every charge against the 22-year-old. But while the legal case has taken a dramatic turn, Edrine is left confronting a brutal question: Who gives him back the football season, opportunities, and reputation he lost?

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CBS19News reporter Mark Gad shared the news on X, reporting that the charges against Jahmal Edrine had been dismissed. The development came during a brief hearing in Charlottesville Circuit Court, where Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Susan Baumgartner filed a motion for nolle prosequi, asking the court to discontinue the prosecution. Judge Claude Worrell granted the motion.

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With that, Jahmal Edrine was no longer facing the charges that had cast a shadow over his future. But the dismissal followed months of legal wrangling, and the reasons behind the decision deserve a closer look.

The case stemmed from an alleged encounter on August 24, 2025. An investigation began the following day, according to police, but the legal proceedings dragged on for months. An Albemarle County grand jury indicted Jahmal Edrine on February 2, 2026, and he was arrested three days later. He was initially held without bond.

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Jahmal Edrine stuck to his story from day one, his lawyers, Rhonda Quagliana and Lawrence Woodward, said. As the case dragged on, they started digging deeper into the phone records, texts, and recordings. By Thursday, they said they’d found more evidence they believed supported his account of what happened.

“From the very beginning, Edrine maintained that the encounter with his accuser was entirely consensual,” the attorneys said. “He never wavered from that account.”

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The defense claimed the woman’s communications with Edrine continued after the alleged incident. According to the attorneys, she later returned voluntarily to his Charlottesville apartment, sent him messages and photographs, and discussed potentially returning to Virginia for an upcoming football game.

They also pointed to a recording of a conversation with investigators that, according to the defense, was sent to Edrine. His attorneys said the woman had previously denied that he raped her and continued pursuing contact with him after the encounter. Those details formed part of the defense team’s argument.

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The defense zeroed in on what happened in the early hours of September 27, 2025. Jahmal Edrine told the woman to stop contacting him at 12:52 a.m. At 1:04 a.m., she reached out to Virginia police about pursuing charges. His lawyers say that the 12-minute gap matters. After months of fighting over evidence, the case took a turn on Thursday when prosecutors dropped the charges.

“We fought hard and secured additional evidence that led to today’s result,” they said.

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But the dismissal itself does not tell the whole story. What prosecutors intend to do next, and what the decision means for Edrine’s football future, remain important questions.

Charges Dropped, but the Damage to Jahmal Edrine’s Football Future Remains

The dismissal removes the criminal charges from Jahmal Edrine’s case, but it cannot rewind the months he spent dealing with them. His attorneys were blunt about what they believe the case cost him. The allegations came with a steep personal and professional cost, according to his legal team.

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Edrine’s attorneys said the case threatened his education, livelihood, reputation, and relationships. They argued that no dismissal could give back the time, peace of mind, or opportunities he lost while defending himself. The WR lost the 2026 season while the case hung over him. The charges are now gone, but that doesn’t mean a spot on the field will suddenly open up for him.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said dropping the case would give them more time to investigate. For Edrine, the immediate reality is that he’s no longer facing the rape and abduction charges. What happens next, though, is still up in the air.