ACC Football Program Hit With Injury Crisis as 14 Players Ruled Out for Week 10 Rivalry Game

November is when college football stops making excuses. The season is running out, the pressure is mounting, and injuries are exposing just how thin some rosters really are. Losing one starter is a problem. Losing several at once can wreck an entire game plan, and with only a handful of games remaining, teams can barely afford another setback.

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Clemson will have plenty to deal with when it travels to face Syracuse on Saturday. The Tigers have lost more players from their lineup ahead of the Week 10 matchup, with the latest ACC injury report confirming 14 absences. Syracuse has its own injury concerns, but the Orange have received a welcome update on quarterback Steve Angeli just a day before the game.

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“Tyler Brown out for Clemson. Steve Angeli upgraded to probable for Syracuse,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared the latest news on X on November 7.

For Clemson, the news about Brown is a tough one. The senior wide receiver had been listed as questionable on the first two injury reports, but he is now officially out for Saturday. Brown has been one of the Tigers’ reliable options this season, catching 36 passes for 332 yards. He has also made an impact on the ground, adding 83 rushing yards and a touchdown.

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His absence means Clemson will be without another familiar target in its passing game. Freshman wide receiver Gordon Sellars III will also miss the contest. Sellars has already been out for the last two weeks because of a concussion and was listed as questionable after suffering a setback in Monday’s practice. His status has now been changed to out.

Brown and Sellars are part of a lengthy list of Clemson players who will not be available against Syracuse. The Tigers are also without running backs Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume, cornerbacks Corian Gipson and Shavar Young Jr., and safety Polo Anderson.

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Linebacker Kobe McCloud, wide receiver Cole Turner, and defensive tackle Markus Strong are also ruled out. Clemson has four offensive linemen on the list as well: Elyjah Thurmon, Harris Sewell, Mason Wade, and Braden Wilmes.

With players missing from both sides of the ball, Clemson will have to rely on the rest of its roster to fill the gaps. The absences along the offensive line and at running back are worth watching, particularly with the Tigers preparing for a road game. The defense will also be without several players who could have contributed against the Orange.

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The updated report shows a change from the ACC’s initial injury report released on November 4. Clemson had 12 players listed as out at that point, while Brown and Sellars were both questionable. Their move to the out category brings the total to 14.

While Clemson has received more bad news, Syracuse has a reason to be encouraged. Angeli has been upgraded to probable after appearing as questionable on the earlier report.

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The quarterback has dealt with an Achilles injury during the season. It is the same Achilles he injured in last year’s game against Clemson, and the issue caused him to miss some time earlier in the campaign. His improved status is an important development for Syracuse heading into Saturday’s contest.

The Orange will still be missing seven players. Wide receivers Darien Williams and Terrell Wilfong, defensive back Jai Eugene Jr., quarterbacks Amari Odom and Malachi Nelson, offensive lineman Jackson Iak, and defensive lineman Alex Haskell are listed as out.

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Odom is out for the season, while Nelson had previously been listed as doubtful after undergoing surgery for a high-ankle sprain. Syracuse has also listed defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, offensive linemen Kahlil Stewart and Matthew Hawn, and defensive lineman Dillan Fontus as probable.

Clemson faces a tough test in Week 10

The injury situation is not limited to Clemson and Syracuse. Several ACC programs are dealing with lengthy lists of unavailable players this week. ACCSports.com’s November 5 report listed Georgia Tech with 15 players out, the highest number among the teams covered. Clemson and Florida State followed with 12 each, while Duke had 10.

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Florida State will be without running back Ousmane Kromah for the rest of the season after his ankle injury. Georgia Tech is also dealing with several absences, including four offensive linemen and multiple defensive backs.

Clemson now has to find a way to get through Saturday with fewer options than expected. Brown’s absence takes away one of its productive receivers, while Sellars being unavailable further limits the choices in the passing game. The other injuries also leave the Tigers with adjustments to make across the lineup.

The matchup between Clemson and Syracuse is set for noon ET on Saturday, November 7, in Syracuse, New York. The game will be shown on ESPN2.