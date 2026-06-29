ACC HC Behind Nation’s 18th Best Recruiting Class Reportedly Working Without Proper Paperwork

“You can’t remake the world without remaking yourself. Each new era begins within.” While this philosophy may be a life-guiding principle to individuals and organizations, it is different for a top college football program, which would rather begin its new era without. Months after his appointment, California head coach Tosh Lupoi is still without a contract, yet the program continues to thrive in recruiting.

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Extra Points’ Matt Brown responded to a post announcing the contract deal of UC Berkeley’s General Manager Ron Rivera, and called the program “the slowest school” in Division I in matters related to finalizing contract details. Over six months after his appointment, head coach Tosh Lupoi has yet to sign a contract as well, justifying Brown’s claims.

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Tosh Lupoi was an alumnus of the Cal Golden Bears, playing as a defensive lineman between 2000 and 2005. And after working as the defensive line coach in the NFL and the defensive coordinator of the Oregon Ducks, Lupoi was hired by Ron Rivera last December.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Tosh and his family back home to Berkeley as our head football coach,” general manager Ron Rivera said in a statement Thursday night. “His strong character, tireless work ethic, coaching acumen, and recruiting talents all make him the perfect fit to lead us into the next great chapter of Cal football.”

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At the time, both the recruiter (Rivera) and the recruit (Lupoi) were without contracts. It was Rivera’s ninth month without a contract. Unfortunately, Lupoi had no idea he would be joining the trend too, despite having a better experience with his previous employers: the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Oregon.

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Notwithstanding, Lupoi has led the team to the No. 18 ranking in the nation and third in the ACC, per On3’s 2027 class recruiting rankings. Already, Lupoi has 11 four-star and 13 three-star prospects in the class. It is a massive upgrade from the 2026 class that was No. 52 in the nation and No. 14 in the ACC. For now, all that the upgrade deserves is a demand for patience from Lupoi.

His appointment followed the firing of Justin Wilcox after losing to Stanford and leading the program to a 48-55 record in his nine-year stint. Despite ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting that he signed a five-year contract with the program, Brown’s report indicates the deal was nothing more than a letter of intent similar to the one Rivera signed last year. Rivera did more than just employ Lupoi; he invited him to experience his lifestyle. Hopefully, it does not take him 15 months, either.

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Ron Rivera’s contract details

Ron Rivera took over as GM in March 2025 without signing a contract. Brown claimed the matter had dragged on so long that he had forgotten about it until the email arrived. Before then, he had been working based on a letter of intent he signed last February.

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The new three-year contract is not in so much contrast with the letter signed last year, with a guaranteed annual salary of $800,000, and an eligibility of up to $800,000 in yearly bonuses. He is also to be reimbursed for about $40,000 in moving expenses, provided the details are submitted within 12 months, and he will report directly to Chancellor Richard Lyons.

Rivera was behind the firing of Justin Wilcox and the hiring of Tosh Lupoi and will continue to supervise Cal’s head football coach, assistant GM, director of video, head of equipment, and an executive assistant; and “mentor” the rest of the football program’s staff, according to the contract.