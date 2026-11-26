Tosh Lupoi’s first season at Cal was already unraveling, a 3-8 record, public friction with GM Ron Rivera, and growing doubts about his coaching. Then a viral sighting outside San Francisco’s Bohemian Club turned up the heat even more.

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The New York Post shared an X post revealing that Tosh Lupoi and Ron Rivera had been spotted entering San Francisco’s exclusive Bohemian Club ahead of the annual rivalry game against Stanford. Both are former Cal football players, and their reported appearance was tied to the club’s annual celebration of Northern California’s biggest college football rivalry.

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Founded in 1872, the club operates under strict secrecy, banning phones, cameras, and media from its San Francisco clubhouse and famous Bohemian Grove retreats while binding members and guests to off-the-record rules.

There is nothing inherently illegal or improper about attending the gathering. Cal Athletics has maintained that athletic department involvement with the club is limited to rivalry-week festivities. But their sighting came at an awkward time.

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The Daily Californian had recently published an investigation into longstanding connections between UC Berkeley officials and the all-male private society. The report included emails detailing relationships between Chancellor Rich Lyons and people associated with the club.

One troubling area involved communications concerning prospective students who presumably had connections to the organization. That investigation put the university’s relationship with the club under scrutiny. Tosh Lupoi and Ron Rivera’s appearance has now added another layer to an already uncomfortable situation. And football isn’t giving either man much cover.

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In modern college football, private clubs like this are where major NIL money and athletic donations get discussed behind closed doors. With Cal relying heavily on wealthy Bay Area boosters to fund roster talent, or potentially pay off a massive coaching buyout, glad-handing elite donors while sitting at 3-8 looks like political survival rather than program building.

Tosh Lupoi joins the Week 13 college football hot seat index for reasons that go well beyond the Bohemian Club headlines. The first warning came from Rivera himself. During a Nov. 5 appearance on KNBR, the GM offered an uncomfortable assessment of the first-year head coach.

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“He’s bumped his head a lot,” he said. “Some of it, he’s been very receptive, and other portions of it, he hasn’t.”

The results have only made matters worse. Cal entered the Stanford game at 3-7, desperately needing something to change. Unfortunately, the Bears lost 44-28 in the 129th Big Game, extending their losing streak to five.

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Tosh Lupoi’s game plan became one of the biggest talking points. Starting QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had been dealing with a sprained ankle and received limited practice time during the week. With rain expected, the head coach opted for a run-heavy approach.

Sagapolutele spent much of the first half away from his usual QB position, even lining up at receiver, while Cal leaned on direct snaps to RB Adam Mohammed and backup QB Dominic Ingrassia. As fate would have it, the heavy rain never arrived.

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Sagapolutele didn’t take over at QB until the final two minutes of the first half. By then, Stanford had already established control of the game. Tosh Lupoi later defended the decision.

“It was certainly a weather-predicated and injury-predicated game plan,” he said.

Cal managed a season-high 183 rushing yards, but that offered little consolation after another defeat. And the relationship between Tosh Lupoi and Ron Rivera is now attracting almost as much attention as the team’s results.

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An expensive buyout and a difficult season finale

Following the Stanford defeat, Tosh Lupoi confirmed that the two had spoken several times. He wasn’t revealing what those conversations involved.

“Had a bunch of them,” he said.

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He mentioned discussions about beating Pittsburgh, academics, and finishing the season strongly. Given Cal’s situation, though, it’s difficult to imagine the football questions weren’t part of the discussion. Ron Rivera was unavailable for interviews Tuesday, leaving plenty of room for speculation. Tosh Lupoi, meanwhile, hasn’t sounded like someone preparing to leave.

“I have ultimate confidence I’ll be the head coach here,” he said when asked directly about his job security after the Stanford loss

The hot seat is still a very real thing, though. Cal’s season has fallen well short of the expectations surrounding the program in Berkeley. The Athletic’s latest rankings of all 138 FBS teams placed the Bears at No. 98, making them the lowest-ranked Power Four team.

The financial question is also worth watching. Cal would reportedly owe Tosh Lupoi approximately $14.8 million if it decided to part ways after just one season. There is still one game left. Pittsburgh visits Memorial Stadium on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

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The Panthers are 6-5 but have lost five of their last six games, including three straight on the road. Even so, they opened as 7.5-point favorites, with the line subsequently moving to 9.5. Tosh Lupoi has tried to keep the focus on finishing the season properly. Pittsburgh now offers him one final opportunity to give his first season a better ending.