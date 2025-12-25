ACC Lawsuit Gives Mario Cristobal-Led Miami Upto $32M CFP Reward No Other Team Can Earn

When Miami takes the field against Ohio State on New Year’s Eve in the Cotton Bowl, they’ll have something working in their favor that almost no other playoff team can claim. It’s cold, hard cash that’s theirs to keep. While most College Football Playoff participants have to split their earnings with conference members, the Hurricanes get to pocket every single dollar they earn. It’s just like Notre Dame did last year during their run to the national championship game.

Miami has already earned $4 million for making the 12-team playoff field, then another $4 million for advancing past Texas A&M in the first round to reach the quarterfinals. If they beat Ohio State, that’s an additional $6 million for making the semifinals. And should they somehow run the table all the way to the national championship game, that’s another $6 million waiting for them. Add in the $3 million per round for team expenses, and you’re looking at potentially $32 million.

Call it house money, call it extra motivation, but either way, Miami’s playing with a financial incentive that could make all the difference. On top of that, the Hurricanes also banked $1.8 million for being bowl eligible and another $1.8 million for finishing in the top 25. This might seem like small potatoes compared to the playoff money. But it still adds up to serious resources for a program looking to compete with the big boys.​

The reason Miami gets to keep all this money instead of sharing it with ACC schools comes down to the settlement that ended one of college football’s messiest legal battles. Florida State sued the ACC in December 2023 over revenue distribution and the massive exit penalties (potentially $700 million to leave the conference). It kicked off a 17-month legal war that eventually pulled Clemson into the fight as well.

Both schools were furious about the widening revenue gap between the ACC and powerhouses like the SEC and Big Ten. They wanted a radical shift in how the conference handled its money. The settlement that finally ended the lawsuits in March 2025 changed everything, including how playoff revenue gets distributed. According to sources, the new arrangement allows ACC teams that earn CFP money to keep every dollar of those payouts rather than splitting them across the conference.

That’s a massive departure from how conferences like the Big Ten operate. They split CFP earnings equally among all members. And even the SEC, which gives most of the money to the participating team, still cuts everyone else in for a share.​

This puts Miami in the exact same financial position Notre Dame enjoyed last season, and that independence was worth its weight in gold. The Fighting Irish pocketed $20 million during their run to the national championship game in the 2024-25 playoff. And they didn’t have to share a single cent with anyone because they’re an independent program. Now Miami has that same advantage, and they’ll be fighting hard to make the most of it.

Getting healthy at the right time

With all that playoff money on the line, Miami’s getting injury news that makes Mario Cristobal’s job a whole lot easier. The Hurricanes saw defensive back Zechariah Poyser and linebacker Mo Toure go down with scary hits during that physical slugfest against Texas A&M. But Mario Cristobal delivered positive updates this week, confirming that both should be ready for the Ohio State game.

“We feel good about him getting healthy quickly,” Cristobal said about Toure, who delivered the game-saving pass breakup before leaving with what appeared to be a concussion. “It was a tremendous reaction, and the level of physicality jarred the ball loose,” Cristobal said about the fourth-quarter stop that set up Bryce Fitzgerald’s game-sealing interception. Defensive tackle Ahmad Moten and safety Jakobe Thomas are also expected to be available. But cornerback Damari Brown remains questionable and receiver Daylyn Upshaw is out.​

Perhaps the biggest boost came before the Texas A&M game when nickelback Keionte Scott returned from a foot injury that had sidelined him for Miami’s final three regular-season games. “He is physical, man,” Mario Cristobal said about Scott’s return. “He doesn’t care if it is a 6-feet-8, 360-pound lineman or what. He epitomizes being a tough [guy]. He worked himself into getting healthy. I am looking forward to more.” Scott’s impact was immediate. He finished with multiple tackles and brought versatility to the defensive scheme work. Getting key defenders back at full strength heading into the biggest game of the season pairs perfectly with $6 million payday on the table.