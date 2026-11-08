ACC Network Commits Embarrassing Graphic Blunder During Florida State’s Emotional Postgame Moment

Florida State’s road misery had dragged on for nearly three years, but Rick Stockstill ended the embarrassment in his first game as interim head coach. The Seminoles finally broke through with a 31-24 victory over Boston College. Yet, as Florida State celebrated its long-awaited win, the ACC Network managed to steal the spotlight for all the wrong reasons with an embarrassing on-air blunder.

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As players gathered on the field, viewers got a half-finished graphic instead of a proper postgame headline. Awful Announcing shared a post on X with the caption, “ACC Network not entirely prepared for Florida State’s first road win since November 2023.”

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Viewers were greeted with two lines that read, “FRONT PAGE LINE 1” and “FRONT PAGE LINE 2.” Not exactly the headline Florida State had been waiting 1,078 days to see. Maybe the possibility of the Seminoles actually pulling off the result had not made it into the production team’s final preparations.

Florida State had just snapped a 12-game road losing streak, ended a three-game skid, and given its new interim coach a memorable first afternoon. The television graphic, meanwhile, looked like a template waiting for somebody to type something into it. But there was a much bigger story unfolding underneath that awkward broadcast moment.

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Florida State entered the afternoon at 3-5, carrying plenty of baggage after Mike Norvell’s dismissal on November 1. The Clemson loss had brought an increasingly uncomfortable season to a head, leaving the program searching for direction.

Rick Stockstill inherited the situation and had very little time to change the mood. But one game was all he needed to give the Seminoles something they desperately needed. It certainly wasn’t just handed to them, though.

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Boston College jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead, putting Florida State in an uncomfortable position almost immediately. But the Seminoles responded with a 21-point second quarter, including a fake field goal that produced a memorable moment.

Gabe Panikowski took advantage of the trick play to score the first touchdown of his career. That score helped Florida State turn the game around and carry a 21-17 advantage into halftime. Amari Thomas was a major part of the offensive effort. The freshman RB finished with 19 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns, giving the Seminoles a much-needed presence on the ground.

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Florida State finished with 202 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. QB Ashton Daniels completed 15 of 26 passes for 178 yards and threw an interception. He also added a rushing touchdown, his 13th of the season, before putting together the decisive possession.

Daniels led a 14-play, 90-yard game-winning drive, converting three third downs along the way. And when the clock finally ran out, the celebrations said plenty about what the result meant.

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Rick Stockstill is very happy with Florida State

After the final whistle, the players gave Rick Stockstill a traditional Powerade bath at midfield. It was a fitting celebration for a coach who had just delivered something Florida State hadn’t managed in over one thousand days.

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Rick Stockstill was visibly emotional afterward. His connection to Florida State runs deeper than just stepping in to coach the team following Mike Norvell’s departure. He spoke about Bobby Bowden, the legendary coach who built the Seminoles into a national powerhouse, and the responsibility he felt to honor that history.

“I’m happy for our players. I’m happy for our coaches. I’m happy for Florida State fans and everybody,” he said. “I’ve said it all week. I poured my heart and soul into this program for Coach Bowden. And there’s so much that this program owes Coach Bowden. And I just wanted to honor him.”

Rick Stockstill didn’t forget Mike Norvell, either. He revealed that he had spoken with the former head coach earlier that day and told him the team would play as hard as possible to show its respect and appreciation.

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Florida State moved to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in ACC play, keeping its season alive with three games remaining in the regular season. Meanwhile, ACC Network might want to double-check its graphics before Florida State’s next big moment.