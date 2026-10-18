ACC Player Under Fire for Shoving Female Medical Staffer as Bill Belichick’s Rivalry Win Overshadowed by Controversial Incident

Bill Belichick finally ended North Carolina’s four-year drought in Durham with a dramatic 24-20 comeback win over Duke. But apparently, the Blue Devils weren’t satisfied with just losing the game. They had to steal the headlines, too. Instead of Belichick’s first career victory against Duke making all the noise, cornerback Kimari Robinson grabbed the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. And all it took was a five-second clip of him swatting at a female athletic trainer. Talk about making headlines when you can’t win games.

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During a tense moment in the third quarter, Duke safety DaShawn Stone went down after tackling North Carolina running back Jaylen McGill for a five-yard gain with 6:52 remaining. According to reporter Michael Koh, McGill’s knee appeared to strike Stone’s head during the play. With North Carolina facing second-and-five, medical personnel rushed onto the field as Stone remained on the turf.

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Duke redshirt junior cornerback Kimari Robinson stood over his injured teammate because, apparently, hovering over someone needing medical attention counts as helping. But when a female Duke athletic trainer approached and pushed him aside to make room, Robinson swatted her arm away. Instead of letting her do her job, he managed to turn an injury stoppage into a controversy. Brilliant timing.

The situation was serious enough for officials to bring out a stretcher, while Duke’s sideline emptied as teammates gathered around Stone. Fortunately, he eventually walked off under his own power.

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And if Robinson wants to know how badly such an incident can damage a player’s reputation, he should ask former Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker.

In January 2023, Walker shoved Detroit Lions team physician Sean Lynch from behind while he was attending to injured running back D’Andre Swift. Walker was ejected, fined $13,261 by the NFL, and publicly criticized for his conduct. Hardly the kind of company Robinson wants to keep.

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Still, not everyone condemned Robinson. Some fans argued that he was simply worried about his teammate and reacted instinctively after being pushed. Others weren’t buying that excuse. Medical personnel need space to treat injured players, and standing in their way doesn’t exactly make their job easier.

The backlash quickly turned into demands for punishment, with some calling for Robinson’s suspension while others accused the trainer of escalating the encounter. What should have been Belichick’s moment became a heated argument over a Duke player’s conduct.

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One furious fan, @duckofprey, didn’t sugarcoat her reaction: “Hey, so f**k that guy.”

User @TMMCBrjre defended the trainer’s response, explaining that medical personnel must follow established procedures when attending to injured players. They wrote, “That young lady is simply doing what she is trained to do. There’s specific protocol that has to take place… If the guy was too emotional and reached to touch the injured player, who knows how that impacts the situation. He’s a jerk!”

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Meanwhile, @junfonic questioned why Robinson was hovering over his teammate in the first place, posting, “He’s not a trainer or a medic, so he needs to get the f**k back. Staring on in concern is not helpful.”

User @BlaineTodd10321 was equally unforgiving, calling him “What a jk off pk.”

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And @desisingh01 had little patience for those defending the cornerback: “People defending him are just like him , period.”

But @Doc_4_ThePour went further, demanding that Robinson face consequences beyond online criticism: “He better not play this season.”

For now, no disciplinary action against Robinson has been confirmed. Whether Duke decides to punish him remains to be seen. But the Blue Devils already lost the rivalry game, and now their cornerback’s conduct has given critics something else to discuss.