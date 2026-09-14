ACC Program Fires Athletic Director After Most Embarrassing Incident in Program History

Florida State brought Michael Alford in 2020 to run Seminole Boosters. He became athletic director on January 3, 2022, and served for around five years. The school fired him on Monday after one of the program’s lowest moments.

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Last week, the Seminoles lost at home to SMU, 27-24. A power outage at the Doak Campbell Stadium delayed kickoff by two hours. The teams had to play with limited lights, no scoreboard, and even no helmet communication. That embarrassing moment was followed by firing Alford this week.

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Football has gone 8-18 since the 2023 ACC title, and the department also is dealing with the nation’s highest athletics debt.

“Michael Alford has served the University and our student-athletes with dedication, and we thank him for his contributions to our athletics programs,” President Richard McCullough said. “As we begin this transition, our focus remains on the success of our teams and continuing to provide every competitive advantage we can to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” he added.

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Senior Associate Athletic Director Bruce Warwick takes over as interim.