ACC Program Makes First Move After Fernando Mendoza’s Brother Quits Indiana

Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with Indiana. The backup quarterback spent the 2025 campaign in the shadows of his superstar sibling. He appeared in nine games for the national champions while completing 18-of-24 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. But with Indiana landing TCU transfer Josh Hoover to replace Fernando, Alberto’s path to the starting job disappeared.

Georgia Tech has emerged as one of the early frontrunners to land the talented young quarterback, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. The Yellow Jackets are among the first programs to express serious interest in Mendoza. He brings both bloodlines and production to the ACC school.

This is a developing story…