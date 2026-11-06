ACC Program Reports $306M in Debt After Firing $50M Football Head Coach

Last week, Florida State’s season took another hit when Clemson won 36-24 on Saturday at home. It dropped the Seminoles to 3-5 and 1-4 in the ACC. The very next day, headlines were expected. Head coach Mike Norvell, who joined FSU in 2019, has been fired following a series of disappointing seasons. That wasn’t the surprising element. It was that the buyout comes to roughly $50.3 million, and it grows once the other dismissed staff are counted.

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The school also carries significant debt from its stadium and football facility construction, which could complicate its next steps. That financial strain could become a hurdle, though the school insists otherwise.

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FSU CFO Kyle Clark, interviewed by Matt Hayes of USA TODAY Sports, revealed that the school is under $306 million in debt.

That $306 million figure covers debt tied to the Doak Campbell Stadium renovation and the standalone football facility. It is different from the $437 million in athletics-related debt that one report listed for the end of fiscal 2025.

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Norvell is owed about $50.3 million after being fired without cause, making it the third-largest buyout in college football history, behind Jimbo Fisher’s $77.6 million at Texas A&M and Brian Kelly’s $53 million at LSU. Two of his staff members, defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper, were also fired. Combined, the buyouts total more than $65 million.

Norvell’s original eight-year deal paid an average of about $10.5 million a year, which works out to roughly $84 million. He has five years left on that contract. Due to the dismissal, FSU now owes him the remaining amount.

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There is one catch: Norvell must look for work, and any salary he earns from a new employer during those five years is deducted from the buyout, which would lower what Florida State pays. That clause matters.

Last October, Penn State fired James Franklin and owed him around $49 million. A month later, Franklin took the Virginia Tech job, and the amount owed dropped to roughly $9 million. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was less optimistic about Norvell’s prospects when he discussed a possible firing in August.

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“Could Mike Norvell go get another power conference head coaching job as James Franklin did? I would say at this moment, if he’s fired December 1st, that would be unlikely,” Thamel said.

He added that Norvell could take a coordinator job, but Florida State would likely still owe a large sum. Firing him after the 2025 season would have cost more. The buyout was then estimated between $53.3 million and $58.4 million.

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Norvell finished 41-39 overall and 23-30 in the ACC, with winning seasons only in 2022 and 2023.

President Richard McCullough did not frame the decision as a cost issue. “How could we afford not to do this?” McCullough said when asked about the financial side.

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Can Florida State Really Afford the Next Hire?

Kyle Clark believes it can. He said the athletic budget has grown from $76 million in 2014 to $265 million for fiscal 2027, which works out to about 248%, although Clark described that growth as 200%. He said the debt is covered by long-term bonds backed by athletics revenue, ticket sales, sponsorships, and stadium income.

“The pledges of athletics-generated revenues exceed the highest annual debt payment by more than five times,” Clark told Hayes.

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Fundraising supports part of that claim. Florida State and Seminole Boosters reported $106 million in pledges and $86 million in cash contributions in July, after two rough football seasons. Every suite in the renovated stadium is sold out. Clark was direct about how the school views the debt.

“Everyone has a mortgage on your house. Doak Campbell Stadium is our house,” Clark said.

Interim athletic director Bruce Warwick was just as firm about the coaching search: “Not one apprehension. None.”

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Rick Stockstill is serving as interim coach and will lead the team against Boston College on Saturday at noon ET. Consultant Daniel Parker is leading searches for both a head coach and a permanent athletic director after Michael Alford’s September exit.

The ACC settlement reduces the exit fee to $75 million in 2030-31. Florida State’s on-field results will still matter if it considers moving to the Big Ten or SEC.

The $306 million figure is the number to watch. Florida State says its revenue can cover the debt, the buyouts, and a new coach at the same time. The next hire will show whether that confidence holds up on the field.