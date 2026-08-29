ACC Program Suffers Major Blow Just Before Season Opener

Stanford has been dealt a major blow on the eve of their season opener against Hawaii. An injury means that the ACC program’s already depleted offensive line will have more depth issues heading into their crucial Week 0 matchup.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Stanford will be without its starting left tackle Niki Prongos against Hawaii today. “Prongos, a redshirt senior, started all 12 games at left tackle for the Cardinal last year, the only Stanford lineman to start every game at one spot,” as reported by Thamel on August 29.

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Stanford is facing several injury hurdles along the offensive front. The backup options behind Prongos are also limited. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, the former UCLA transfer has rapidly climbed draft boards, earning projections as high as a first-round selection in early NFL mock drafts.

With Niki Prongos ruled out, Stanford has not publicly named a specific replacement left tackle due to a heavily locked-down depth chart and multiple injuries across the line.

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However, looking at the roster flexibility and depth chart alignment, his absence forces head coach Tavita Pritchard to reshuffle the offensive front just before kickoff to protect newly named starting quarterback Davis Warren.

Warren spent five seasons with the Michigan Wolverines and was their primary starter during the 2024 season. He brings much-needed veteran championship experience and high-leverage game reps to a young Stanford roster desperately looking for stability at QB1.

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Due to injuries and a locked-down strategy by the new coaching staff. Stanford did not release a finalized, official public depth chart ahead of the season opener against Hawaii.

Junior Kahlil House, who was originally slated to start at right tackle, has experience across the line. Stanford could elect to move him over to the blindside at left tackle and slot a backup into the right tackle spot.

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Senior Fisher Anderson is a highly versatile offensive lineman who has split time at both guard and center during his career. With the backup tackle options also banged up, Anderson’s veteran presence makes him a primary candidate to step into the tackle rotation.

The offensive line will face an immediate trial by fire against Hawaii. Starting guards Nick Fattig and Simione Pale are also rumored to be limited. They may be out with injuries.

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Tonight’s season opener carries heavy emotional weight for the Cardinal. Last year, in Week 0, Hawaii shocked Stanford with a 23-20 win. They sealed it with a 38-yard field goal before the final whistle. Players have openly talked during training camp about using tonight’s game at Stanford Stadium to seek revenge and set a physical identity for the rest of the 2026 campaign.

Despite losing both starting tackle Niki Prongos and starting guard Nick Fattig to injury, Stanford remains the favorite.

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How is Hawaii looking before the big game?

The blow is mirrored on the other side of the matchup as well. Hawaii has also dealt a massive pre-game setback, with leading star wide receiver Pofele Ashlock out. Head coach Timmy Chang confirmed to ESPN that the redshirt sophomore is sidelined for the season opener. He had a lingering knee injury suffered during fall camp.

Ashlock was the Rainbow Warriors’ leading returning pass-catcher. He earned second-team All-Mountain West honors last season after racking up 76 receptions for 827 yards and 8 touchdowns.

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In last year’s 23-20 upset over Stanford, Ashlock tore apart the Cardinal secondary. Stanford’s kryptonite hauled in 9 catches for 69 yards and a crucial 25-yard touchdown. Losing him strips young starting quarterback Micah Alejado of his most trusted safety valve. With Ashlock out, Hawaii will rely heavily on veterans like Nick Cenacle and Karsyn Pupunu to step into primary target roles.

While the offense takes a massive hit, Hawaii’s defense avoided a disaster. Star cornerback and return specialist Cam Stone hyper-extended his knee during the final week of camp preparation. At the same time, initial fears pointed to a severe injury. Stone publicly cleared the air, confirming it was “nothing crazy,” and he is expected to anchor the secondary tonight.