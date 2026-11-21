Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli ended his day at Boston College on the sideline with his right arm in a sling. A Boston College defender had just hit him hard, and for a while nobody outside the Syracuse medical staff knew how bad it was. What happened next left the Orange leaning on a backup in a game they badly needed.

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“Also, Steve Angeli is officially out of the game with a sling on his throwing arm,” wrote Graham Dietz of Sports Illustrated. “Malachi Nelson will finish it out for the Orange.” The game is still underway.

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The hit came with 12:05 left in the third quarter at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Boston College sent a blitz that nobody blocked, and defensive end Demetrius Ballard got to Angeli and collided. Ballard was flagged for roughing the passer.

The hit came while Syracuse trailed 13-3. Ballard was flagged for roughing the passer, but Angeli could not continue. Nelson took over for the Orange.

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Angeli first went to the locker room to have his pads taken off. When he came back, he was on the sideline with the sling on, and he also spent time in the injury tent. Early reports pointed to a right shoulder injury, but no diagnosis has been confirmed.

This was not the first time Angeli needed attention in this game. Near the end of the first half, he took his second sack and appeared to hold his midsection. He sat out one play and then came back. Before he left for good, he had completed 13 of 21 passes for 164 yards, including a 50-yard throw to Calvin Russell III.

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Nelson came in right away and moved the Orange nine yards, setting up a 50-yard field goal from Tripp Woody to cut Boston College’s lead to 13-6. Nelson had made two starts earlier this season, so the job was not new to him. Later, Hatcher caught a 43-yard pass to put Syracuse at Boston College’s 22-yard line.

A separate roughing-the-passer penalty moved the Orange closer. They reached third-and-goal from the six, but Russell dropped Nelson’s quick out, and Syracuse settled for a 24-yard field goal to cut the lead to 13-9. Boston College still stretched its lead with a 56-yard touchdown run from Bo MacCormack that made it 20-9.

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In the fourth quarter, he hit Justus Ross-Simmons for 29 yards on third-and-16 and then threw a 27-yard touchdown to Hatcher. That gave the Orange a real chance to win it. A swing pass to Davion Kerr on the two-point try failed. In the end, Boston College won the game 27-15.

Syracuse came in at 5-5, 3-5 in the ACC, and needed a win to become bowl eligible before its regular-season finale against Notre Dame. Boston College was 4-6, 2-4 in the ACC, and a loss would have meant missing a bowl for the second straight year. The Eagles had also beaten Syracuse three times in a row.

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With the win, Boston College has kept its bowl hopes alive, while Syracuse must win its last game of the regular season.

Heading into the game, Angeli was also playing behind a thin offensive line and backfield. A Syracuse spokesperson said starting left tackle Trevion Mack was out with flu-like symptoms, leaving the Orange without two starting linemen for a second week in a row. Naquil Betrand filled in at left tackle against NC State the week before and gave up no pressures on 52 pass-blocking snaps.

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Running backs Ju’Juan Johnson and Shavane Anderson Jr. were out too, so Kerr was the third-string back. By halftime, Angeli had been sacked twice, Syracuse had no sacks of its own, and the Orange had eight flags.

For now, Angeli took a hard hit from a blitzing defender, went to the locker room, and came back with his arm in a sling before being ruled out. That matters because the Orange still have Notre Dame left on the schedule and a bowl spot that still needs a win.