ACC Rivals Quietly Slide in Own Coach Clean-Up Amid FSU Reeling From Gus Malzahn Retirement

Gus Malzahn’s retirement on Monday sent shockwaves through the ACC. And while fans shifted their attention to bid a difficult farewell to the celebrated OC for his 35 years of service, rivals NC State quietly shook things up in their coaching staff.

HC Dave Doeren announced a string of internal staff changes, showing that conference programs are ready to edge ahead of the season. Charley Wiles, the 40-year coaching veteran who’s been the team’s DL coach for six seasons, is moving into a new role as Director of High School Relations. He takes over from the legendary Henry Trevathan, who retired after more than a decade building NC State’s recruiting connections. Wiles has coached multiple All-ACC performers on the defensive line, including first-team selections like DeAngelo Gibbs and Leonard Williams’ high school recruits and became NFL draftees.

“First of all, I want to thank Henry Trevathan for his many contributions to our program during my time at NC State,” Doeren said. “He has strengthened and developed so many relationships, both internally and externally, and we will truly miss him.”

“I’m very thankful that Charley will continue to be an important part of our program because he is a great mentor to many people – both players and coaches. He’s never met a stranger and has so many connections throughout college football. I know he will excel in his new role.”

On the defensive side, there’s fresh energy in the coaching ranks. DJ Eliot, the Wolfpack DC, will now handle the ends and linebackers, while Elisha Shaw takes over the defensive tackles and nose guards. Last season, under Eliot, the defense ranked No. 4 in the ACC in tackles for loss and had 18 sacks from ends and JACKs alone.

And then there’s Isaiah Moore, the LB who played for NC State from 2018 to 2022. He served as a former five-year starter and three-year captain who was second-team All-ACC in 2022 and led a Wolfpack defense that ranked in the top 10 nationally in red-zone efficiency during his senior year. After a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, Moore returned to the Wolfpack as a volunteer coach, then a graduate assistant, and finally as a defensive quality control coach last season.

Doeren praised Moore’s impact, saying, “Isaiah has blood in the bricks here at NC State and helped build our culture. He did a great job working alongside DJ with our linebackers last year, and he has a very promising future ahead as a coach. I’m very proud of him and excited about watching him continue to grow.”

Off the field, Kevin Cristello, formerly Coastal Carolina’s chief of staff, joins the Wolfpack as Assistant AD and Football Chief of Staff, bringing years of experience in football operations from Nebraska and Eastern Kentucky. His arrival fills the gap left by Adam Clark, who departed for LSU this offseason. With these moves, NC State is preparing for a season of games built on culture and strategy.

For players like Moore, it’s a chance to give back to the program that shaped them.

“I can’t thank Coach Doeren enough, allowing me to be back here and the guys for accepting me to be in this role,” Moore said in August. “It’s been great. Now, my whole goal is to get these guys ready to play.”

The ACC offseason has already been full of movement, and it all started with a ripple from FSU.

Malzahn steps away

From leading high school offenses in Arkansas to building some of the most explosive attacks in the SEC, Malzahn left a legacy only a few can match. His spread schemes and hurry-up approach changed offenses at Auburn, where he coached Cam Newton to a Heisman Trophy and a perfect 14-0 season, and at UCF, where he brought energy and precision to a team rebuilding its identity.

Now, all eyes in Tallahassee are on Tim Harris Jr.He is the new OC tasked with keeping Malzahn’s high-powered offense rolling. Harris, who has already been part of the Seminoles’ staff and previously led offenses at UCF and FIU, knows how to blend creativity and execution. Last season, FSU led the ACC in rushing yards, third-down conversions, and overall offense under Gus Malzahn. Harris now steps into a high-pressure role, aiming to keep the momentum.

Also, there are mixed emotions in the air as the Seminoles get ready for 2026. While fans consider what might have happened if the veteran coach had stayed longer, players who flourished under Malzahn’s direction are now looking to Harris to maintain the momentum.

For Malzahn, it’s about the bonds formed in locker rooms and the thrill of the game he’s loved for decades. “I will continue to follow Florida State,” he said in a statement, “and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell’s leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris.”

He may be stepping away from the sidelines, but his influence will echo across the ACC.