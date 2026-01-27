ACC Sets up Bill Belichick For Mid-Season Firing at UNC

Going into the 2025 season, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team faced the nation’s 66th-ranked strength of schedule. Despite high preseason expectations and the coming of the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, the Tar Heels managed just four wins. Now, as the program turns to 2026, the situation is no kinder. The ACC has once again handed Belichick a brutal slate, and all signs suggest another uphill fight. The big question right now is, will the head coach even survive the 2026 season’s heat?

The 2026 schedule released by ACC for UNC includes 10 teams that were bowl-eligible in the last season. Highlighting this list are seven programs that finished 2025 with nine or more wins, which also includes natty runners Miami. Other teams include Clemson (on the road), Notre Dame, Louisville, Virginia (on the road), and 2025 ACC winners Duke, hosting Belichick’s UNC.

Outside of the conference, the challenges remain high. UNC’s opening game against TCU would be lopsided, with the Horned Frogs being the favorites. The Pittsburgh game on the road will also be a monumental challenge since they gave Notre Dame a run for their money. And the same goes for Syracuse, which won’t have QB problems, unlike the 2025 season. Subsequently, opponents like NC State and UConn (9 wins in 2025) can also not be underestimated. That essentially leaves the Tennessee State (an FCS team) game in Week 2 to be the only one where Belichick would have confidence in extracting a victory.

This schedule puts Belichick in deep mud at a time when he must be looking for a breather. According to a study by Betway, the 72-year old holds the “hottest seat” amongst all college coaches, going by social media sentiment.

Notably, as per Betway’s analysis, Belichick’s name came up on social media searches a whopping 188,000 times, and 31,540 mentions were negative among the searches. This is the most for any head coach by a margin. But it is understandable, given Belichick had one of the most woeful seasons of his career.

The team’s offense stood 131st in the country, notching just 288.8 yards per game. Because of it, the team had blowout losses against TCU (48-14), UCF (34-9), Clemson (38-10), and NC State (42-19). Belichick’s QB play was also poor, as Gio Lopez couldn’t notch more than 220+ passing yards in any game.

Now with one of the toughest schedules in the conference, Belichick can find it hard even to accumulate 3-4 wins, and the UNC hierarchy won’t likely show much patience after that. Apparently, the program officials were raising eyebrows just 5 games into last season. “It’s the arrogance of it all,” a UNC official told The Athletic. “Because they had success in the NFL — and by they, I mean Belichick only — they (thought) they could come in and replicate that without knowing how college football works.” Contrary to expectations, BSo, moving into the 2026 season, what should be the chances of a turnaround for Belichick’s UNC?

Bill Belichick might just shock the nation despite a tough schedule

Interestingly, Belichick has compiled one of the best recruitment classes in UNC’s history. The head coach has landed a total of 25% blue chip commits amongst his 40 freshman recruits, and the class ranks 17th nationally. Additionally, the 73-year old has also landed 19 veteran players from the portal, which also includes elite talents like Oregon’s D’ante Robinson (DL), Aggies’ C.J Mims (DL), and Louisville’s Tyler Thompson (Edge). Never mind that the head coach is also confident about his 2026 prospects.

“This year, we’ll be in much better shape in terms of having some continuity and building forward through spring ball. I’m excited about that,” Belichick said. “We didn’t really have a recruiting class last year, a lot of new players, 70 new players to start the season.” Belichick also has several key returning players, making it favorable for him in 2026.

A total of 8 starters from 2025 have returned to UNC. The names in offense include RB Demon June and WR Jordan Shipp. Subsequently, in defense, the key names include Isaiah Johnson, Leroy Jackson, Greg Smith III, and Melkart Abou Jaoude. Apart from them, DB Kaleb Cost (45 tackles) and CB Jaiden Patterson are also giving Belichick the needed boost by returning. Can we then expect the head coach to wade through the 2026’s tough schedule, owing to the quality of his team?

Writing off Belichick would not be prudent, despite a tough schedule. Remember, he is the GOAT of the NFL, and those 8 Super Bowl wins speak for themselves. Sure, college football might be a different ball game. But Belichick might just have learned everything from 2025 and is finally ready to shock the CFB world. Who knows?