ACC Supervisor Steps Down After Four-Year Tenure, Search for New Officiating Chief Begins

The Atlantic Coast Conference is searching for a new supervisor of football officials after the former supervisor, Al Riveron, stepped down on Wednesday. His decision comes a month before the beginning of the new season, when the ACC has also switched to a nine-game conference schedule for its member programs.

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Al Riveron held the role since November 2022, when he replaced Dennis Hennigan, who retired after serving since 2015. He was responsible for managing the supervision, leadership, training, and development of all ACC staff, including on-field officials, instant replay officials, instant replay communicators, position coaches, evaluators, and assistant supervisors. He also oversaw the ACC’s Football Officiating Alliance, which includes the American Athletic Conference.

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Riveron left the position after over three decades of working as an on-field official or officiating administrator in college football and the National Football League. He was first an official in the Big East and Conference USA for college football from 1990 to 2003. Riveron then moved to the NFL in 2004 as a side judge and became a referee three years later, famously refereeing the 2011 AFC Championship Game. Having moved to the United States from Cuba at age five, he became the NFL’s first Hispanic referee.

He stepped away from on-field duties in 2012 and became the NFL’s senior director of officiating in 2013, before becoming the senior vice president of officiating after Dean Blandino left for Fox Sports. While officiating, he wore No. 57 throughout his career. He also worked in sales in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area from 1991 to 2013.

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During his time in the NFL officiating office, the league made pass interference reviewable in 2019. And being the one handling such a tricky situation, he did his best to be as transparent as possible. He often appeared on the NFL’s social media platforms and other outlets to discuss incidents and explain calls.

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While he was the supervisor of football officials in the ACC, he oversaw the construction of a newly designed gameday operations center as the league relocated its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, North Carolina. He was often present in the room with officials, monitoring games, and staying in touch with stadium officials during reviews.

ACC President’s statement on Riveron’s exit

Jim Phillips became the ACC commissioner in February 2021, over a year before Riveron was appointed as the supervisor of football officials. Hence, he sent him a welcome message back then, lauding him for his “wealth of expertise” and thanking the search committee for their selection. Now, Phillips has sent him a farewell message after a good time together.

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“His transparency and collaborative approach have elevated our program, and we are incredibly grateful for all he has done for the ACC and college football,” commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. “We wish Al and his family all the best as he embarks on this next chapter.”

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Nothing has been said about the next step in Riveron’s career. For now, the 66-year-old can relish his years of dedication to the NFL and college football and pat himself on the back for a job well done.