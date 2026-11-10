ACC Team Admits Mishandling Stadium Complaint After Security Ejects Two Fans: “Take These Matters Seriously”

Things took an awkward turn for Georgia Tech on Saturday, and it had little to do with what was happening on the field. Two fans were escorted out of Georgia Tech’s game against Louisville on Saturday after complaints about their behavior, and the decision drew backlash. The university has since apologized, saying its process for handling in-stadium complaints was misapplied.

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A video of the incident, posted on X, shows the two fans being escorted out of the stands. In it, the narrator says that neither fan appeared intoxicated or disruptive and accuses stadium security of removing them for standing up. Georgia Tech has not said what the complaints were or who made them.

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Georgia Tech apologized to the two fans on Sunday, the day after the game. In a statement posted on social media, the athletic department said a senior staff member had personally contacted the fans to apologize and that it regretted their “negative experience as a result of the misapplication of our processes for addressing in-stadium complaints.”

“Georgia Tech athletics was made aware of the situation and immediately began gathering information to better understand the circumstances,” Georgia Tech said in the statement released on Instagram. “On Sunday, a senior member of Georgia Tech athletics’ staff personally contacted the individuals who had been ejected to apologize for their experience.”

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“The fan experience is a top priority for Georgia Tech athletics, and we regret that these fans had a negative experience as a result of the misapplication of our processes for addressing in-stadium complaints.”

As per the person behind the camera, the two fans were university alumni and season-ticket holders. The statement also said the athletic department takes such matters seriously and is committed to making sure the fans feel welcome.

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“We take these matters seriously and appreciate the passion and continued support of our fans. We are committed to ensuring that all fans feel welcome and have a positive experience at Georgia Tech events,” the statement concluded.

This isn’t the first time Georgia Tech has faced controversy over its stadium security procedures. Back in 2015, a confrontation between campus police and a recruit’s family during the rivalry game against Georgia escalated to the point that the prospect eventually withdrew his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. More than a decade later, the university is once again facing scrutiny over how its security personnel handle situations involving spectators.

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Georgia Tech said it began gathering information as soon as it learned of the situation.

That said, the game against Louisville was a disaster for Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets suffered a 44-17 defeat. The loss exposed major weaknesses on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they managed just 350 total yards, while the defense failed to record a single sack. Louisville, meanwhile, sacked Georgia Tech’s quarterback four times.

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The defeat extended the Yellow Jackets’ losing streak to four games and officially ended their bowl eligibility hopes. Head coach Brent Key did not hide his frustration after the game, calling the performance embarrassing.

“I am damn pissed off. Damn pissed off,” Key told the reporters. “Starts with me. I know what the questions are when they come. Yeah, we’re putting everything into winning games. Don’t think for a second planning has not already begun on making this thing the program that our fans, our players, our boosters, our administration and our alumni damn deserve.”

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Just two days later, on Monday, he dismissed four assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Jason Semore, signaling a major shake-up within the program. With the team already struggling to make ends meet, continued turmoil of this nature could put the program’s future in serious jeopardy.