Action Demanded Against Curt Cignetti After Repetitive Pattern Becomes A Concern

Indiana keeps winning games, but the schedule questions are only getting louder. Days after a 47-15 win over Rutgers, Curt Cignetti’s program is under fire again over a 2027 scheduling decision, with fans accusing the Hoosiers of taking the safest route possible. And with Indiana already facing criticism over its nonconference slate this season, even a seemingly routine schedule change has become another flashpoint in the debate over who the Hoosiers are willing to play.

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“Indiana adds 2027 home game w/Jacksonville State, Zach Osterman reports,” Brett McMurphy posted via X. “Hoosiers & UMass canceled 2027 game, forcing IU to find another opponent. Indiana’s 2027 non-conference schedule: Kennesaw State, FCS Indiana State & Jacksonville State.”

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The Hoosiers and UMass mutually canceled their scheduled 2027 matchup, forcing Indiana to find a replacement. Jacksonville State will now fill that spot, giving Indiana a nonconference slate of Kennesaw State, FCS Indiana State and Jacksonville State.

The UMass agreement dated back to 2015 and was originally scheduled for 2023 before being moved to September 18, 2027. Public records show both schools agreed to cancel without either side paying a penalty, despite the original contract carrying a $1.25 million guarantee clause.

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The change came as the NCAA shifted to a standardized 14-week regular season beginning in 2027, forcing schools across the country to adjust future schedules. UMass also added a game at Wisconsin around the same time, while Indiana and Jacksonville State are now set to meet for the first time.

Still, the optics gave critics another opening. UMass is currently 4-1, marking its best start through five games since 2007, and fans quickly framed Indiana’s move as another example of the program avoiding tougher competition.

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That criticism was already building before the Jacksonville State announcement. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer recently ripped Indiana’s resume on The Triple Option, arguing that the Hoosiers were effectively 2-0 rather than 5-0 because he did not give much weight to wins over North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky.

Fans carried the same argument into the 2027 discussion.

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“They’re never escaping the claim that they’re afraid to schedule anyone good. I hope they go 11-1 and get left out of the playoff,” one X user wrote.

Another mocked the potential impact of strength of schedule on CFP selection.

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“I’m surprised Cig hasn’t tried to schedule the Indiana 5A football state champion yet. An SOS metric should apply to playoff team selection each year. Right?”

Another added, “They canceled UMass and replaced them with Jacksonville State. Somewhere a strength-of-schedule algorithm just filed a missing-persons report.”

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Others were even more direct.

“These shenanigans need to be stopped. School of the blind next?” one user wrote.

Another pointed straight to UMass’ unbeaten start.

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Still, Indiana’s Big Ten schedule offers a much tougher test than its nonconference slate. The Hoosiers are 2-0 in conference play after beating Northwestern and Rutgers, with Nebraska up next before a home matchup against No. 5 Ohio State on October 17. Michigan and Washington await on the road later in the season, while USC will also visit Bloomington.

One fan even pointed to UMass’ strong start, although the Minutemen are actually 4-1.

“UMass is 4-0 for the first time since 2007 and that was enough for Indiana to remove the mighty Minutemen. Wow…”