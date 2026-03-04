AD Hunter Yurachek Hints Stadium Name Change After Arkansas One Up LSU With New Jersey Sponsor

The NIL and revenue-sharing era has spiraled into a sort of ‘gold rush’ for programs across the country. From conferences like the Big 12 pondering selling their stakes to private equity players to stadiums getting ‘brand new corporate’ names. No matter where the money comes from, it should keep flowing in. Following that trend, Arkansas has negotiated a multimillion-dollar unique landmark deal and is now pondering renaming its iconic Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Learfield Sports, which represents Arkansas as its multimedia rights partner, is nearing a naming rights deal for the stadium that will give steady financial support for the Razorbacks. “We’re really, really close to being to the finish line on that,” Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said. “We’ll have some things that people will see in the very near future about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The emotional costs of the move are quite real. The Reynolds name is linked with several iconic memories, and though the deal expired in 2024, the investment the previous deal made is still visible. Signed in 2001, following a major stadium renovation, Donald W. Reynolds provided a $21 million gift right away. The foundation was dissolved in 2017, though the deal continued.

With a new naming rights deal in the pipeline, Arkansas AD Yurachek now aims to take in at least $4 to $5 million annually. “They [Learfield] have a national sales team that will start next week, going out and soliciting corporations to name Razorback Stadium. “Learfield currently has a 10-year deal in place with the Fayetteville program, which will end in 2029.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before going in with the stadium naming rights deal, Arkansas also negotiated a watershed deal with its longtime partner, Tyson Foods. As part of the agreement, Tyson Foods will be the official protein for Arkansas, and its logos will be spread across fields and courts in various sports venues. Apart from that, the company will also be the official brand ambassador for the program and will engage student athletes actively.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The most significant component of the agreement remains the jersey patch deal Arkansas signed. The Razorbacks will now sport Tyson Foods’ patches on all 19 varsity teams, including men’s and women’s. In all, according to Learfield President and CEO Cole Gahagan, Arkansas can get roughly $500,000 to $12 million annually, depending on market size. And it is one of the first-ever jersey patch sponsorships in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek opens up on patch deal

Stadium rights deals are already common in college football. Indiana in August last year agreed to a 20-year $50 million deal with Merchants Bank for field naming rights at Memorial Stadium. USC, in turn, had secured a multimillion-dollar sum with United Airlines to rename the Coliseum’s field. Though the initial proposal to rename the stadium faced widespread public backlash, they ended up renaming the field instead. However, patch deals were unheard of in college football. But to feed the revenue sharing and NIL needs, programs like Arkansas and LSU are now turning to unexplored avenues.

“This historic sponsorship is transformative for Razorback Athletics,” Hunter Yurachek said. “Having Tyson Foods incorporated across our varsity teams and venues sends a powerful message about the caliber of our programs and the type of talent we can bring to the university,” the Razorbacks AD added. John Tyson, the chairman of Tyson Foods, is a longtime Arkansas supporter. The 61-year-old regularly attends the program’s basketball games at courtside and also helped in hiring head coach John Calipari from Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Arkansas, LSU had also announced a ‘patch’ deal and signed a multiyear agreement with Woodside Energy this February. UNLV is another program that signed a similar deal of $11 million through 5-year in December, just one month after the NCAA had approved the move. As per CBS Sports, around 15 of the 17 major programs are looking to sign similar deals, but Arkansas’s seems the most prominent one right now.