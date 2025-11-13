AD John Cohen Admits Biggest DJ Durkin Concern as Auburn Urged Not to Overthink $3M Decision

Two games to go this season. The fanbase remains torn between two sides. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin enters the party and gets into the spotlight. Those three factors symbolized the Auburn Tigers’ season this time around. On top of that, AD John Cohen needs to make a tough decision: either keep the best defensive coordinator in the country or look for brighter offensive gems.

Durkin’s defensive prowess keeps Auburn AD John Cohen on his toes in deciding to let him lead the program. “My biggest concern about DJ is this—and I don’t mind saying this—is I don’t want to lose, in my opinion, the best defensive coordinator in the country,” Cohen said in his recent statement about Auburn’s head coach search. “You know, that’s a concern for me. I feel like I have the best defensive coordinator in the country, and I don’t want to lose him. And for good or for bad, if that person becomes the head coach, you are losing the coordinator.”

The fear is actually spot on. Auburn’s defense has been putting up solid numbers, giving up just 20.4 points a game. It’s their best mark since 2019, and they’re sitting at 22nd in total defense, holding teams to 309.8 yards a game. Xavier Atkins has been a beast, leading the SEC with 78 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, and 7.5 sacks. Durkin’s defense keeps Auburn in every game, even when the offense struggles to get going.

So now, if Durkin takes on the complete play-calling duties for the Tigers, he also needs to shift his focus to the offense. Auburn’s offense just hasn’t clicked this season. They’re only putting up about 352.9 yards a game. Now that’s 85th in the country. Plus, the O-line has been rough, giving up 39 sacks, the most in the nation.

But things finally looked better against Vanderbilt, when the Tigers exploded for 563 yards and 38 points in an overtime loss. John Cohen fears that if Durkin gets the head coaching role, his focus gets divided, and it could hinder his defense.

“I think 8 days ago, I said you can’t expect DJ to step in and fix the offense simultaneously,” Cohen said. “He really hasn’t been in that room all year.” But all in all, Durkin remains a strong head coaching candidate for Auburn. But now it’s more or less time for John Cohen to settle on the most-favoured candidate for the Auburn helm.

John Cohen needs to believe that Jon Sumrall’s the guy

Tulan’s $3 million head coach, Jon Sumrall, is getting another level of love from Auburn. For months now, the Tulane HC has been the hottest name on the coaching market amid the massive 2025 coaching carousel. Sumrall is listed at -150 odds to replace Hugh Freeze with a solid 51% edge as per Kalshi. And if you think the numbers lie, ask SEC spokesperson Paul Finebaum, who endorsed the 43-year-old. But now, even before Jon Sumrall said yes to the job, the expectations are already piling up on him.

“I think Auburn will get their guy,” CBS Sports reporter Brandon Marcello said on the Next Round Live podcast. “John Cohen’s not listening to me. He’s not picking up my phone calls. But I know he’s the search committee, and just don’t outthink it, John. Don’t outthink yourself. Not think about social media. Don’t think about the reaction.” Marcello continues to add, “Go hire John Summerall. And I’ll tell you right now, you go hire John Summerall, Auburn’s winning 10 games here within the next two years.”

Yeah, as if it were that easy. Now, John Cohen is deep into the coaching search. But Cohen’s requirements are precise about the next Auburn coach: a coach with serious “edge.” The goal is to make a hire within 24 hours after the Iron Bowl game against Alabama. Therefore, Jon Sumrall is the ideal candidate for that. The Tulane head coach has quietly built a resume that’s catching everyone’s eyes. His impressive 23-4 record at Troy, followed by a strong 16-7 start with Tulane this season, has seen him achieve it all.

Overall, he has a solid 39-11 head coaching record, demonstrating his ability to win and build successful programs. Plus, Sumrall’s background is perfect for Auburn’s needs. He’s got SEC ties from his days coaching at Kentucky and Ole Miss, so he understands the challenging, competitive environment Auburn thrives in.