AD Pat Kraft Issues Public Apology for Leaked PSU Audio Controversy During Matt Campbell Unveiling

ByAman Joe

Dec 8, 2025 | 2:08 PM EST

An alleged audio leak stunned Penn State and college football fans, featuring what sounded like the voice of athletic director Pat Kraft. He issued a public apology during a press conference. Although some debated whether the recording was a deepfake, the athletic director chose to address the situation directly, confirming it was him and responding to the controversy.

“I’m very passionate, and I’m transparent with my athletes,” Kraft said in the press conference.” I’m embarrassed, and I apologize to anyone that I may have offended with that video that got leaked. Personally, it’s been challenging for me, but I am very passionate about Penn State. I fell short on the standard that I should represent for all those people, all my staff that sit up there, all 833 athletes that I represent. I can’t apologize enough to those who may have been offended, and I gotta get better.”

The leaked audio revealed Pat Kraft speaking bluntly about the challenges facing the program, including recruiting struggles and remarks accusing Michigan of cheating.

This is a developing story.

