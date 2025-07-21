AD Ross Bjork Breaks Silence on Ohio State’s $35M Strategy as New Rumors Accuse Him of Sabotaging Ryan Day

There’s always something brewing in the college football world, but what’s happening at Ohio State right now? It’s a little different. We’re not talking about any quarterback controversies; this time, the buzz is coming from the boardroom. Specifically, from their athletic director, Ross Bjork, who’s already under the microscope just a year into the job. With rumors swirling about a possible rift between him and head coach Ryan Day, Bjork has finally decided to speak up amid the ongoing tensions.

While Ohio State remains one of the biggest programs in college football, things haven’t been smooth lately on the recruiting trail. A few big names have slipped away. In-state talent is leaning elsewhere. That’s all it takes for the message boards to light up. Some fans even believe Bjork is blocking Day from spending NIL money the way he wants. Sabotage? That’s the word being thrown around. But Bjork isn’t staying silent anymore.

In a recent sit-down, the Buckeyes’ AD talked about Ohio State’s $35 million NIL machine. He kicked things off by painting a clear picture of Ohio State’s financial muscle. “Somebody ran a number of the total value of the pro contracts that we currently have in the NFL. It’s a staggering number,” he said in a recent episode of WBNS 10TV, making it crystal clear how many Buckeyes have built lucrative pro careers. He zoomed further in, saying, “If you just took the wide receiver group and looked at that number…you have some data to back that up.” It was more than flashy talk. It was strategic insight, letting recruits see just how much OSU experience pays off.

He didn’t stop there. “Young men… there are opportunities to earn money right out of high school,” Bjork continued. “But if you really take a long, slow, and steady approach…you think about the upside. If you come to Ohio State, you’re going to be coached at the highest level…by coaches that have been in the NFL, including Coach Day.” He said. But what did he mean? Instant money versus long-term development, with OSU offering both experience and opportunity.

Bjork also pointed to the long list of former Buckeyes now dominating in the NFL and the culture that continues to pull them back to Columbus even after they’ve made it big. “And so to me, we have data, we have case studies, we have the personalities, and how many former players are coming back here to work out. So, not only are they going to see it in the NFL level, they’re going to see it in our weight room because these guys are coming back here, going, ‘This is why it works. This is what I did to perform at the highest level,” he said. But even with all that structure in place, not everyone is convinced things are running smoothly behind the scenes.

So, is there really beef between Bjork and Day?

Now let’s get to the heart of the matter. Bjork didn’t dodge the rumors suggesting he and Ryan Day were butting heads over NIL permissions. He talked about how the staff has been working together, reinforcing how the Buckeyes have spent around $20 million in NIL earnings this past year alone.

Amid all this, Nevada Buck, aka Kirk Barton, outright quashed the rumors of bad blood between Bjork and Day. “Ross Bjork likes to spend money…on facilities, on coaches,” insider Kirk Barton said in a July 19 episode of Buckeye Scoop. “Anytime you have a budget, somebody has got to be the big meanie… At some point, there’s a line. And for Ohio State, the line is, ‘We’re not going to be able to throw the bag at every player.’ But don’t turn that into… Ted Carter, Bjork, and Day are in perfect alignment right now,” he said.

In other words, Ohio State is choosing to invest where it matters: proven talent that fits its culture, not just empty NIL checks. Barton also acknowledges that Bjork must enforce a budget guardrail. “[Anytime] you have a budget, somebody has got to be the big meanie… At some point, there’s a line. And for Ohio State, the line is, ‘We’re not going to be able to throw the bag at every player.’ But don’t turn that into some sort of thing because Ted Carter, Bjork, and Day are in perfect alignment right now,” he added.

At the end of the day, the situation isn’t about behind-the-scenes power plays or discord between the AD and coach. It’s about smart strategy. Ross Bjork’s $35 million NIL framework isn’t a weapon; it’s a calculated investment in players’ development and long-term success.