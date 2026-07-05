“Added Pressure”: Curt Cignetti Doesn’t Hesitate to Admit Harsh Indiana Reality

Curt Cignetti delivered a miracle last year after going undefeated and winning the national title. The feat was also special because IU was once the losingest FBS program. Where many thought his 2024 season was a fluke, his 2025 success has now put him into that elite tier of college head coaches. But with the success also comes pressure. Pressure that Cignetti can’t avoid, despite all the accolades.

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“I think it’s like a yin-yang. It goes back and forth a little bit,” Cignetti said about the expectations after his 2025 season on Big 10 Football’s June 29 podcast. “Taking a step back, getting a few more hours of sleep in May, or renting a beach house for the family in July. But then, you know, I do feel the added pressure at times. There’s certainly during spring ball and recruiting, no doubt about it.”

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Last year, Curt Cignetti had a standout QB in Fernando Mendoza, whom he himself developed after bringing him in from California. This year, the IU head coach has a core group that returns to the roster. But departures like D’Angelo Ponds and the loss of 15 players to the portal require solid reinforcement.

“At the end of the day, this is a performance business,” Cignetti added. “The margin of victory is very slim. There are a lot of great coaches and programs in the Big Ten Conference. Got a lot of respect, really, for everyone in that conference. And you’ve got to start over. And it’s not normal. It’s not normal.”

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Indiana returned much of its offensive line intact, while the RB and QB rooms required new pieces. Cignetti responded by bringing Turbo Richard and Josh Hoover to fill those holes and expects them to lead the charge. Hoover threw for 3,472 passing yards last year but also recorded 13 interceptions. His run game was also nonexistent, which is where he lags behind Fernando Mendoza. Still, with Cignetti, anything can happen.

The Indiana head coach has always maintained the highest standards, which have brought him success at JMU and Indiana. He isn’t changing that in his third year, even after winning a national title. In the spring practices, WR Nick Marsh wore his new golden cleats, and Cignetti immediately called it out on day one.

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Cignetti’s philosophy is clear. He stresses being “hype-detailed” in preparation and controlling the controllables. For him, having elite talent doesn’t really matter on his team. He raises standards every day, and the players automatically develop to meet the immense expectations. That was the reason his 2025 team, despite having no 5-star player, went on to win the national title.

However, so far, Indiana hasn’t had to deal with the weight of being the defending champions. Even for Cignetti, it’s a new territory. Moreover, as the cost of his roster rises, there will be pressure to prove the Hoosiers’ title wasn’t a fluke. On top of that, the likes of Oregon and Ohio State are coming to get the Big Ten throne.