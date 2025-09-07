Tensions Rise for Ryan Day as 4-Star OSU Target Nearly Confirms College Football Destination

With the onset of the 2025 season, the focus is on stacking up the game box. But that doesn’t mean that the recruiting efforts will take a back seat. While Ryan Day’s season momentum has been coming off strong, the recruitment efforts have put him on high alert. The candidate? A four-star Class of 2027 defensive back.

But with the live action of the 2025 season, the four-star prospect has taken detailed interest in other programs as well. One, which, according to online reports, is the Auburn Tigers. Auburn culminated a 42-3 win over Ball State over the weekend, and the high school recruits were taking notes. That terrific, dominant, crushing victory made headlines, grabbing the eyeballs of target recruit Adryan Cole, who recently transferred from Pace Academy to Douglas County. He picked up the wave, steaming off of the Jordan-Hare Stadium, and was left in awe.

Cole was present on the campus along with other potential targets. It would be fair to say that he was impressed with Hugh Freeze’s program. “The vibes at Auburn have been real strong with the energy around the program with the way they’ve started the season!” Adryan Cole said per Chad Simmons. He is the nation’s No. 12 safety in the Class of 2027, per Rivals. He continued. “What excites me the most is the direction they’re heading and the chance to be a part of something special. The coaches, the atmosphere, and the way the players compete really stand out.” The key takeaway? The Tigers are definitely a top priority for him.

Cole’s former head coach, Toby Davis (Liberty Middle School) has spoken highly of him, per The Covington News. “His discipline, attitude, and his character makes our team better,” Davis said. And it all showcases in his performance in the trenches. His football journey started when he was six. His stepdad, Nick, and uncle Shawn coached him into who he is today, and they were his two reasons to pursue football. On the turf, he is not just limited to playing safety. “When I’m the running back, I can read where the defense is going. On defense, as linebacker, I read where the offense lined up and where they’re trying to move the ball,” he added.

Ryan Day must be scratching his head right now because in July 2025, Adryan Cole said this about the Ohio State Buckeyes, “Ohio State, definitely…After the visit I took, it’s just a great, great feeling from their coaching staff. They made me and my family feel comfortable…They told me everything I want to hear. Really, just Columbus was a great place to be around. Just seeing that city, big, it’s a lot of opportunities out there.”

And now, it seems, Auburn State is not the only program Ryan Day needs to be worried about.

Another SEC powerhouse is eager to land Adryan Cole

Piling up on Ryan Day’s plate, Josh Heupel’s Tennessee is also gaining steam. Defensive analyst Danny O’Rourke has been pretty active in reaching out to the 6’2, 185-pound safety. “Tennessee, they’ve been doing great. They have been reaching out. Every day, Coach O’Rourke reaches out as well as Coach Banks (defensive coordinator Tim Banks); I’m really enjoying the love from them,” Cole said about the Tennessee Volunteers on Sports Illustrated on August 24.

Cole might soon land at the Rocky Top for a visit. “They didn’t tell me a specific date; they just told me to get up there and see how Knoxville is,” he added. The Vols are also targeting his fellow teammate, Kennedy Green.

Meanwhile, in-state, Georgia is also brewing up to be a top candidate, with co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and Director of Recruiting David Cooper keeping in touch. “They just want me to stay in-state, be the next up,” Cole said. “It’s a great thing, you know. It’s like KJ. They just want me to stay home.” It’s a close battle between blue-blood programs, trying to onboard Adryan Cole. According to On3’s recruiting prediction machinery, the Georgia Bulldogs lead with 47.1%, followed by Auburn.